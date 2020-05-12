Dixie Boys World Series in July, including one co-hosted at Ozark and Wallace College, as well as two Dixie Boys State Tournaments in Dothan are still on, for the moment.
National Dixie Boys Commissioner and CEO Sandy Jones told the Dothan Eagle Tuesday that the Dixie Boys board tentatively gave the green light on its Plan No. 2 to play this summer, including World Series as well Alabama State Tournaments, during a conference call on Monday night. The plans are tentative, based on any uptick in the coronavirus pandemic.
“For the time being, we are moving forward with our season with all events planned, subject to change,” Jones said.
“We recognize any efforts we make first we will have to have the approval of the state and the governor and any local municipality governing body. We will have to make sure all of those things are covered before we can offer an event.”
Jones noted public health departments, state governors and municipalities along with local schools will likely decide when baseball fields are available for use and only then could baseball be played.
Jones said Alabama State Director, D. Mark Mitchell, confirmed during the conference call that the Alabama Junior Dixie Boys and Dixie Boys State Tournaments scheduled for July 10-15 at Dothan’s Miracle Field were still scheduled to be played.
Dixie Baseball, ages 13-19, has five World Series scheduled this summer in its 11-state southeast region from Texas to Virginia, including three in the state of Alabama.
The Alabama Dixie Majors (17-19 age group) has a World Series at Ozark’s Eagle Stadium and Wallace College on July 25-29. Guntersville, meanwhile, has the Dixie 15U World Series starting on July 17 and the 17U Pre Majors event on July 25-29.
The Dixie Junior Boys (13) and Dixie Boys (13-14) World Series are Aug. 1 in Sterlington, La.
The 15U tournament in Guntersville is an invitational tournament where any team that is registered with Dixie Boys is eligible to participate.
The Dixie Majors tourney at Eagle Stadium/Wallace and the 17U Pre Majors in Guntersville, both are scheduled for now to feature 11 state champions from throughout the southeast region plus a regional host team.
However, Jones said he would be surprised if that format didn’t change.
“We recognize that it is very unlikely all 11 states will be able to have a state tournament to advance a team to the World Series so those formats are under consideration to be changed,” Jones said.
“We recognize that not all 11 of our states will be in the same situation based off the particulars in their state -- what orders they have and when they will be able to resume play.”
For example, Jones said the state of Virginia has said it wouldn’t even have an announcement of when play could start until June 15.
“The difference of what is occurring in Alabama to Virginia and throughout our 11-state region, each state has its own special circumstances,” Jones said. “We will certainly follow those.”
As for localized play before then, Jones said it was too soon to say when Dixie Boys action in the southeast would start. Right now, the league is hoping for a June 1 start.
“We basically have moved into our second plan,” Jones said. “Our first plan was to try to resume play on May 15 – we knew that was a real aggressive approach. Now we have moved to June 1 as a start day. If we are unable to get the season started on June 1, we will move to June 15. For every 15 days, we have a plan of action.”
He added, “We don’t foresee playing baseball in Alabama before June 1 and probably after that date to realistically resume play.”
Several states, he said, could meet that June 1 deadline as some are currently holding signups.
If play resumes, Jones expects there will be social distance guidelines in place for all Dixie Boys events, but said it was too soon to know the full extent of the guidelines.
He noted a youth tournament with more than 50 teams was held this past weekend in St. Louis and upcoming tournaments at other places, including at the Dixie Junior Boys and Dixie Boys World Series in Sterlington, La., will help decide those guidelines and protocols.
At the tournament in St. Louis, for example, umpires called balls and strikes from behind the mound and that the number of players were limited in the dugouts at all times, said Jones.
The Dixie Boys Commissioner also said it was too soon to determine if games would be played with or without fans, though he was optimistic that fans and spectators would be allowed to be present for games.
“It is too soon,” Jones said. “It will help us to see what others are doing. I think we will gain a lot of information from other tournaments. We have gained a lot of information from last weekend’s event that was held in Missouri.
"The Sterlington complex is opening this weekend and they have (various tournament) events scheduled every weekend between now and the time we would have our World Series there, so we get information from that too.”
Jones indicated the Dixie Baseball board would likely have another conference call in two weeks to further evaluate the status of play, both from a localized and a World Series standpoint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.