It was supposed to be the 20th anniversary of the Hardee’s Pro Classic tennis tournament, bringing in women tennis players from across the globe for a week-long event at the Westgate Tennis Center starting April 20.
“We were having all different kinds of banners and flags that would celebrate the 20th celebration,” tournament director Kim Meeker said. “It is something that’s a milestone on the tour to have people that have been in it for this long.”
Late Monday afternoon, the decision was made to cancel the tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.
It was understandably heartbreaking for Meeker, the longtime employee of the Dothan Department of Leisure Services who has spearheaded the tennis tournament from its inception.
“I’m truly disappointed that we didn’t get to cap this off, because I’m planning to retire in June,” Meeker said. “So this would have been my last opportunity for that 20th year and I was looking forward to it.”
The Hardee’s Pro Classic is part of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) professional tour, thus Meeker had been in contact with the sanctioning body as COVID-19 continued to spread.
With many international players scheduled to make up the field for the tournament, Meeker knew he had some decisions to begin considering.
Before the March 3 Dothan city commission meeting, Meeker and city officials began discussing the possibility of not being able to host the tournament.
“I had talked to the USTA about our concerns,” Meeker said. “They said at that time, even if I was looking at making a decision on this, they may be taking it out of my hands and making one themselves because they had the same concerns on the USTA pro circuit.
“I thought it might be worth giving it another two weeks and we’ll see what the case might be. By then, a lot of things had changed. Clearly a lot of people were making decisions to cancel events from college and pro basketball, the PGA, and everybody was starting to make moves.”
On March 13, the USTA announced it was suspending all events until at least April 20, the day tournament play was scheduled to begin in Dothan.
“We said this is an international event and the exposure for this (virus) to Dothan is probably a good bit greater than other things that we could have and obviously the USTA had decided the same thing,” Meeker said. “So we decided it was time to go ahead and cancel the event.”
While it is unlikely the event will be rescheduled, Meeker isn’t closing all of the doors. The Westgate Tennis Center has clay courts, and no USTA clay court professional tournaments are held after the French Open, which is scheduled for May 24-June 7.
“We would have to fit into that time frame, and we couldn’t fit into that time frame unless it was a very brief window,” Meeker said. “We’ve kept the door open with our sponsorships and with the USTA, so it’s a possibility.”
