It’s a win-win situation for junior college national champion Chipola Junior College and the City of Dothan as Georgia Tech pays a visit for an exhibition softball doubleheader on Sunday at the Westgate Softball Complex starting at 1 p.m.
“It’s kind of glorified practice to where we can get our kids into situations that we can’t in practice and we get to play outside competition,” Chipola associate head coach Jimmy Hendrix said. “Dothan has helped us with our spring tournament, so we’re trying to do something in the fall, too.”
As the Dothan Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and Dothan Department of Leisure Services continue to work together in trying to bring more softball events to town, Chipola has jumped on board as a strong partner.
The Indians will also host three-team tournament at Westgate on Oct. 11, which will include Troy and the University of West Florida. Chipola, based in Marianna, Fla., has also been the host team for the Visit Dothan Invitational held in February for several years at James Oates Park.
“We’re looking forward to Georgia Tech and Chipola being here this weekend and we’re willing to do as a department and as a city whatever it takes to get the job done for these guys and maybe they will continue to come to Westgate,” said Rhonda Kirk, the supervisor of the Westgate Softball Complex.
“I hope that eventually we get some SEC schools in here and Chipola with them. That’s how Jimmy’s team is going to get better is playing competition like that. We’re pretty excited about it.”
Tickets are $7 for adults this Sunday. Children who attend wearing a uniform jersey top will be admitted for $2.
Hendrix said Chipola plays primarily Division I colleges during the fall exhibition season to better prepare for the junior college season ahead. It also helps his current players be recruited by four-year colleges.
“For us, our fall schedule is nothing but four-year schools,” he said. “We have Florida State in Marianna, we have Florida, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Troy, West Florida. For us, it’s to play that competition.
“It’s two-fold. We have a kid that just signed with Auburn this year. We’ve got a kid at Troy that played for us last year. We have a kid at UAB.
“So it helps our kids get recruited, too. They get to play that competition and the coaches get to see them. And our kids are seeing better pitching and better hitting.”
As for Georgia Tech coming in as the opponent this weekend, Hendrix said it was just a good fit for both programs.
“We went through some names and a couple of them already had their fall schedule set,” Hendrix explained. “Georgia Tech wanted to travel. They’re already playing Auburn in the fall and they wanted to travel, so we told them we would meet them here and play them.”
