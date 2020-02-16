Alabama women force OT but fall to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. — After trailing 47-25 in the third quarter, Alabama stormed back and tied the game at the end of regulation before falling to Georgia in overtime, 76-75, on Sunday afternoon inside Stegeman Coliseum.
The Crimson Tide (14-11, 4-8 SEC) and Lady Bulldogs (14-11, 5-7 SEC) have gone to overtime in four of their last five meetings.
Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis tied her career high with 25 points to go along with four assists and four steals. Sophomore De’Sha Benjamin scored all 15 of her points in the second half and was crucial at the end of regulation, where a 3-pointer and two more baskets tied the game three times in the final two minutes. Seniors Cierra Johnson and Ashley Knight, along with junior Jasmine Walker each had 10 points in the loss.
Alabama took the 75-74 lead with 1:13 remaining in the extra five minutes after Lewis converted the old-fashioned three-point play. The Lady Bulldogs added two free throws with 51 seconds to seal the win.
Auburn 65, LSU 60: Auburn took just two free throws through the first three quarters, but shot 10-for-13 from the foul line in the fourth and made 6-of-9 shots from the field in the final 10 minutes to hold off visiting LSU.
Auburn (9-14, 3-9 SEC) led 33-22 at halftime and 42-34 through three quarters.
Unique Thompson led the home Tigers with 23 points. Lauren Hansen was next with 16 and Robyn Benton added 11.
Faustine Aifuwa led LSU with 20 points and Khayla Pointer added 18.
College Baseball
Troy completes sweep over Northern Kentucky
TROY — Freshman William Sullivan went 5-for-5 with four doubles as Troy’s offensive had 11 extra-base hits in a 20-11 win over Northern Kentucky in the series finale Sunday at Riddle-Pace Field.
Troy bats drove in 67 runs, the most through the first four games in school history, during an opening weekend series sweep of the Norse. The last time Troy scored at least 10 runs in four straight games was 2013 against FAMU (22), FAMU (11), FAMU (12) and Texas Tech (10).
Troy pitchers recorded 108 outs on opening weekend, 56 of which came via strikeout. Marquez Oates, in relief of starter DJ Wilkinson, earned the win, striking out four batters in 2.1 innings.
Northern Kentucky took its first lead of the series with four runs in the first, before the first five Trojans in the lineup all reached and scored in the bottom half of the inning. The Norse reclaimed the lead in the top of the second and held it until the Trojan offense went off for eight runs in the sixth inning, four in the seventh and one in the eighth.
For the second time this weekend, all nine Troy starters recorded at least one hit, and seven starters posted multi-hit games. Drew Frederic, Dalton Sinquefield, Logan Cerny and Sullivan scored three runs each.
Auburn 14, Illinois-Chicago 0: No. 8 Auburn completed its four-game sweep of Illinois-Chicago with a 14-0 win in seven innings Sunday at Plainsman Park.
The Tigers used an 11-run fourth inning in which they sent 15 batter to the plate to blow the game open. It marked the second time in the last seven games dating back to the finale of the Chapel Hill Super Regional Auburn has scored 11 or more runs in an inning.
Meanwhile, Auburn’s pitching combination of Bailey Horn, Brooks Fuller and Hayden Mullins turned in the team’s first shutout of the season and struck out a combined 11 batters while issuing just two walks.
As Horn (1-0, 0.00) held UIC in check on the mound — allowing just one hit with two walks and seven strikeouts — the Tigers extended the advantage to 12 with the aforementioned big inning.
Alabama 6, Northeastern 3: Despite falling behind early, Alabama baseball battled back for a win over Northeastern on Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The sweep pushed the Crimson Tide’s record to 3-0.
Northeastern took a 3-0 lead with three runs in the first. But Tide freshman starter Antoine Jean (1-0) settled in, retiring nine of the final 11 batters he faced before exiting the game in line for the win.
Alabama has 12 hits for a third straight game. The Crimson Tide offense was led once again by freshman Owen Diodati. The designated hitter finished a perfect 3-for-3 and a double short of the cycle. Diodati added a team-high three RBI and matched the team-best mark for runs scored with two.
Fellow freshman Jim Jarvis, along with senior Brett Auerbach, also contributed multi-hit efforts with two knocks apiece. Auerbach’s line included a double and a home run to go with an RBI, two runs scored, a pair of walks and a stolen base.
SOFTBALL
Slocomb’s Woodham pitches shutout for UAB
CONROE, Texas — Junior Amy Woodham of Slocomb pitched her second-consecutive complete game shutout to lead the UAB softball team to a 2-0 victory over McNeese State on the final day of the Scrap Yard College Softball Classic.
Woodham opened the tournament with a 6-0 shutout of South Dakota State, then returned the circle Sunday and allowed just two hits with five strikeouts to help UAB (8-3) avenge last night’s loss to McNeese (7-2).
For the weekend, Woodham was 2-0 in 14 innings of work, recording a 0.00 ERA with eight hits and 11 strikeouts. Overall, she has improved her record to 3-1 with 0.70 ERA.
Auburn 10, N.C.-Wilmington 1: Auburn hit three home runs and got a strong outing in the circle from redshirt junior Lexie Handley.
Auburn (8-3) needed just five innings to close out the Plainsman Invitational. Auburn scored eight runs in the first inning.
Junior Makenna Dowell led the Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBI and a home run. Joining Dowell with the long ball was senior Tannon Snow and freshman Carlee McCondichie. Both had solo shots in the fourth inning for Auburn.
Southern Miss at Troy, ppd: The Trojans’ last game of the Troy Invitational against Southern Miss was cancelled by rain on Sunday.
The Trojans finished the Troy Invitational with wins over Kennesaw State, Purdue Fort Wayne and Eastern Illinois but dropped a contest to Southeast Missouri.
Leanna Johnson (4-1) turned in her third shutout and her third double-digit strikeout game of the season this weekend. Johnson entered the weekend ranked nationally in both strikeouts and shutouts.
Troy will return to action on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Diamond 9 Citrus Classic in Orlando, Fla. The Trojans take on Oakland at 12 p.m. and Clemson at 2:30 p.m. at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
