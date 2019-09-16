You never know who may show up in your own backyard, or golf course in this case.
Two years ago on the first Friday in November, a then 18-year-old golfer from Santiago, Chile, sat in the Highland Oaks clubhouse in Dothan and chatted about his future.
“I’m turning pro and try to get some exempts on the PGA Tour or Web.com and see how I do,” Joaquin Niemann said of his immediate goals in an interview with the Dothan Eagle.
Turns out, he’s doing pretty good.
Niemann, now 20, became the first player from Chile to win a tournament on the PGA Tour when he took a six-stroke victory in the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier tournament in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Sunday.
He will also likely be among the golfers under consideration for one of the final four spots on the International team that will play the United States team in the Presidents Cup in December.
Yet less than two years ago he was teeing it up in Dothan in the Web.com Tour Qualifying School tournament trying to earn a Web.com Tour card.
While Niemann was virtually unknown to fans in these parts, he was certainly on golf's radar as the No. 1-ranked amateur in the world.
During the Dothan tournament, he shot a final round 5-under-par 67 to place second overall (67-71-69-67 – 274) in the four-day event. He advanced with 21 others from the field of 71 to the third and final stage of Q-School in Chandler, Ariz.
The youngster said he had originally planned to sign a college scholarship with the University of South Florida, but had a change of heart and decided to pursue a pro career.
Later in the year as an amateur, Niemann played in his first pro tournament at the Greenbrier Classic on the PGA Tour after getting a sponsor’s exemption and finished 29th overall. A year later on the same course after turning pro, Niemann tied for fifth in the Greenbrier Classic.
Suffice to say, the Greenbrier course – the same place he can now mark down as the site of his first PGA win – has been a special place for him.
Ironically, the winner of the Press Thornton Future Masters here in 2012 and later star at the University of Alabama, Robby Shelton, was the first-round leader at Greenbrier this past week after shooting an 8-under 62. He eventually tied for seventh overall when all was said and done.
It’s another illustration of those who cut their teeth on Dothan golf courses – whether it’s the Dothan Country Club, Highland Oaks or Dothan National – on the way to making a name for themselves on golf’s biggest stage.
As for Niemann, this past season was his first full one on the PGA Tour and he finished 67th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Talk about climbing the ladder quickly. Niemann is racing to the top like there’s no tomorrow.
While in Dothan, Niemann said he was 4 years old when he first began playing the sport with his father.
“Like five years ago is when I decided to quit my normal school and go to another school that you go just three hours a day,” Niemann said at the time. “I decided I wanted to be a golfer.”
By all indications, it’s been a wise move.
