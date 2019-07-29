Dixie youth baseball logo

Cottonwood dropped a 6-4 decision to Florida and was eliminated in the semifinals of the Dixie Youth Ozone Division II World Series in Lumberton, N.C., on Monday.

The team, Alabama’s state champion, finished third in the eight-team field. It knocked off host Mount Pleasant 19-1 and lost to Virginia 11-0. Alabama then beat Texas 18-8 on Sunday before falling to unbeaten Florida 6-4.

Florida and Mississippi will play in the title game Tuesday. Mississippi will have to win twice.

