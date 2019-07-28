Dixie youth baseball logo

The Alabama state champions from Cottonwood stayed alive in the Ozone Division 2 Dixie Youth World Series this weekend.

On Friday, Alabama beat Mt. Pleasant, N.C., in the first round.

On Saturday Virginia knocked off Alabama. Facing elimination on Sunday, Alabama rallied from a 6-4 deficit and defeated Texas.

Alabama is one of three teams remaining in the tournament. It will play Florida today with a chance to advance to the championship game.

