The Alabama state champions from Cottonwood stayed alive in the Ozone Division 2 Dixie Youth World Series this weekend.
On Friday, Alabama beat Mt. Pleasant, N.C., in the first round.
On Saturday Virginia knocked off Alabama. Facing elimination on Sunday, Alabama rallied from a 6-4 deficit and defeated Texas.
Alabama is one of three teams remaining in the tournament. It will play Florida today with a chance to advance to the championship game.
