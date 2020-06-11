Was it different? Of course it was. “Doc” cast a shadow that stretched generations.
But let’s give the first public Future Masters function in more than 60 years without General Chairman Dr. Press Thornton Jr., a big thumb’s up.
The Thornton legacy continues on. Tournament Coordinator Angelia Wade Turner and Tournament Director and DCC pro Kevin Klein announced at the annual media day and sponsors luncheon that King Thornton is the event’s new General Chairman.
“It was a family decision. We got together and decided, ‘Do we want to have a General Chairman or not?’ – and we did,” King Thornton said, adding he has either played in or worked the tournament for 50 of his 58 years. “We sort of talked about it and me being a member of the Dothan Country Club and being a little more involved in junior golf, that I would take that role.
“But it’s not just me. Our family is involved. There’s not a Thornton that’s not involved in it.”
It was an emotional day for everyone who loves the tournament.
“We’re excited. Of course, there’s a big void,” King said, his voice cracking a bit as he spoke, “but we’re excited about it.
“Just to have the tournament this year has been a big deal because of everything that’s been going on. I don’t know what Dad would sort of think about all this.”
The luncheon was scaled back due to social distancing concerns. The volunteers who make the event run so smoothly will be saluted at another time. Media, sponsors, committee chairs and DCC officials attended.
Even with all the change, there will be a constant at this year’s Future Masters. The field of competitors will be outstanding.
“We started accepting applications on Jan. 1 and we sent out the invitations to the players on May 1,” Klein said. “We didn’t know what to expect, to be honest with you. Would we have a bunch of people withdraw or no one withdraw?
“I’m happy to report we have had very little, if any, withdrawals, and we probably have the deepest field that we’ve had in my 16 years here.”
To illustrate his point, Klein said he has a player on the waiting list who just signed up recently that could win the whole tournament.
“I can’t get him in. I don’t have a spot for him,” he said. “There could be a possible spot down the road. But it goes to show you the strength of our field right now.”
There are 480 players and just under 200 on the waiting list. The players represent 33 states and four countries.
There are a number of top returnees from last year, including last year’s overall champion Jones Free from Selma. Four of the top five are back in the 15-18 age group. Eight of the top 10 are back from the 10-under, with seven moving up. Nine of the top 10 are back from the 11-12 division with seven of those moving up in age group. Four of the top 10 return from 13-14 with three moving up.
“What’s different this year is who else is coming back,” Klein said. “We’ve got several players returning who haven’t been here in about three years who were really, really strong players. These are top-ranked players nationally who were on the waiting list a couple weeks ago, but are in the field now.”
As for the Dothan Country Club course, King Thornton raved about it.
“I’ve been playing golf here for over 50 years and I think it’s probably in as good a shape as it could be,” the General Chairman said. “We’ve got thick rough and fast greens.”
Thornton choked up as he remembered his dad, saying, “This is going to be hard.”
“On behalf of the entire family, I would like to thank everyone for the huge outpouring of love and support at the passing of our Doc,” he said. “Doc loves this place, this tournament and the great game of golf. We all look forward to the start of the 71st annual Press Thornton Future Masters.”
