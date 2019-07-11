The Dixie Boys (14U) and Junior Dixie Boys (13U) state baseball tournaments are scheduled to begin Saturday at the Miracle Field Complex at Westgate Park in Dothan.
Opening ceremonies are set for Friday at 6 p.m.
Eight teams are competing in the Dixie Boys division. The double-elimination tournament is set to begin Saturday and conclude next Wednesday.
In games on Saturday, Enterprise is set to play Butler at 9 a.m., Auburn takes on the Mountaineers at noon, Ozark faces Fairhope at 3 p.m. and host-team Dothan plays Piedmont at 6 p.m.
There are four teams in the Junior Boys tournament, which begins Saturday and is set to conclude next Tuesday.
On Saturday, Opelika is set to play Troy at 10 a.m., while host-team Dothan plays Fairhope at 1 p.m.
