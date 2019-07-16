Host-team Dothan completed a dominating run in the Junior Dixie Boys 13U state baseball tournament by blanking Fairhope 10-0 to win the championship on Tuesday at the Miracle Field Complex.
It marked the second time Dothan shut out Fairhope in the tournament, the first time being 12-0 in the opening round on Saturday. Dothan then defeated Opelika 13-1 on Sunday. It earned an off day on Monday while Fairhope beat Opelika 8-5 to earn another crack at Dothan for the title.
On Tuesday, Dothan scored the first run in the bottom of the first and then put six runs on the scoreboard in the second to take control.
Dothan advanced to the Junior Dixie Boys World Series in Aiken, S.C., Aug. 3-8.
“When you’ve got good pitching – we gave up one run in three games – if we hit the ball a little bit we put the pressure on them,” Dothan coach Brandon Dyer said. “These kids feed off one another. If one of them is not doing good, the other one picks the other one up.
“Everybody contributes. We subbed four guys today and got three hits out of two guys who have been subbing. One through 13 is just a tough lineup to throw to and our pitching has just been outstanding.”
Bowden Lancaster doubled to left field in the bottom of the first to get things rolling for Dothan. Matt Dave Snell then doubled to deep center field to drive in the first run.
In the second, Connor Cody rippled a single into left field to score Cole Ethridge, who led off the inning with a single. After Lancaster walked to load the bases, Snell singled in a run to make it 3-0.
With the bases still loaded and nobody out, Gant Underwood just missed a grand slam when he hit a blast that was just foul down the left field line. He then reached on an infield hit to bring in the fourth run.
The next run came in on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Win Brock drove in two more with a single to left field to make it a 7-0 advantage.
Dothan finished the job in the bottom of the fifth with three runs to win by the mercy rule. Cole Hewitt singled to open the inning and later scored on a wild pitch. Ethan McMahen singled into right field to bring in the second run of the inning and Cam Dyer, the son of the head coach, singled up the middle to score the final run of the game.
“He likes the pressure situation regardless, whether it’s pitching or up at the plate,” Dyer said of his son. “I’m glad he could come through with a big hit to get this thing headed to Aiken.”
Lancaster went the distance on the mound to get the win. Fairhope got two hits on singles by Till Rogers and Connor Gunnison.
Dyer believes his team has the type of depth necessary to make a run at the World Series.
“We’ve definitely got some things to work on to be able to compete up there in South Carolina, but I think in a couple of weeks they’ll be ready,” Dyer said. “These kids right here; nothing fazes them. Whatever situation it may be, they just seem to come through when it’s pressure time.”
Dixie Boys 14U: Enterprise defeated Auburn 8-2 in an elimination game on Tuesday morning and advanced to the championship game against Fairhope on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m.
Enterprise led 5-0 against Auburn after two innings and remained in control the rest of the way.
Fairhope, a 12-5 winner over Butler on Tuesday, remains the only unbeaten team in the tournament. Fairhope and Butler were tied at 5-5 before Fairhope scored the final six runs to win it. Enterprise would have to beat Fairhope twice to win the title. The if-necessary game would follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
