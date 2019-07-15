It was a tough day for the local entrants in the Dixie Boys 14U state baseball tournament at the Miracle Field Complex on Monday.
Dothan lost a heartbreaker for the second straight day and was eliminated by Butler, 7-6, while Enterprise lost for the first time in the tournament to Fairhope, 12-2, in a winner’s bracket game.
Fairhope advances to play Butler at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, while Enterprise and Auburn will play an elimination game at 10 a.m. Auburn defeated Piedmont 5-3 on Monday to stay alive.
Dothan, which lost 2-0 to Fairhope in eight innings on Sunday night, was back on the field roughly 13 hours after the disappointment trying to stay alive in an elimination game against Butler.
Down 5-4 going to the final inning, Dothan rallied for two runs to take the lead at 6-5 when Carter Davis singled past a diving first baseman to bring in Dylan Hatton, who had tripled in Blake Wynn two batters earlier.
But Butler responded in the bottom of the seventh to win it when Tyler Lewis singled between third base and shortstop to bring in two runs for the walk-off win.
Clark McKenzie doubled to lead off the inning. Hardy Moody then laid down a bunt in front of the plate and the Dothan catcher fired to third base in an attempt to get McKenzie, but he slid in safe. Moody advanced to second on the throw to set up the game-winning RBIs by Lewis.
Dothan took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when Zach Gamble singled in Davis and later scored in the inning on a wild pitch.
Butler knotted it back up in the third when Lewis tripled in McKenzie and William Etheridge followed with an RBI single off the glove of a diving third baseman.
Dothan regained the lead at 4-2 in the fifth when Hatton doubled to deep left field to bring in Seth Clack, who had walked, and Ford Register, who had singled.
But Butler came right back in the bottom of the inning to score three runs. Etheridge doubled in two runs and advanced to third on the throw home. He then came in to score on a wild pitch for a 5-4 lead before each team rallied for runs in the final inning.
Lewis got the win on the mound after coming in relief in the fifth with two outs. Hatton, who entered to pitch in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, took the loss.
Fairhope 12, Enterprise 2: In a battle of the unbeaten, Fairhope led 6-1 after five innings and then broke it open with four runs in the sixth to put it away.
Fairhope grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Harrison Sparks drove in Brooks Brasfield with a sacrifice fly. In the third, Josh Gunther singled in Brasfield for the second run of the game.
In the fourth, Fairhope got a sacrifice fly RBI from Hunter Hughes for another run and then made it 4-0 when Mikael Bryant scored from third while a Fairhope base runner was thrown out trying to steal second.
Enterprise plated its first run in the bottom of the fourth when Dylan Skinner scampered in from third as Jackson Whitworth beat out a grounder to deep shortstop with two outs in the inning.
Fairhope answered with two more in the fifth when a grounder off the bat of Hughes got under the second baseman’s glove to score John Malone and Gunther.
In the sixth, Brasfield, Malone and Steele Sims each had RBI singles, while another run scored on an error as the lead increased to 10-1.
Enterprise got back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning when Turney Nix doubled to left field to bring in Skinner, who had doubled in the previous at-bat.
In the seventh, Gunther drove in two more runs to make it the 12-2 final.
Malone pitched the first five innings for Fairhope to pick up the win. He allowed only three hits – a single past third to Triston Bartling in the second and infield hits to Skinner and Whitworth in the fourth. He struck out six. Bryant pitched the sixth and Ethan Estes the seventh for Fairhope.
Skinner pitched the first 3 1/3 innings for Enterprise, followed C.J. Wilkerson, Drew Shiver and Jackson Bailey.
Junior Dixie Boys: Host-team Dothan returns to the field on Tuesday to try and wrap up the Junior Dixie Boys 13U state championship after winning Saturday (12-0 over Fairhope) and Sunday (13-1 over Opelika).
Fairhope stayed alive in the tournament on Monday by beating Opelika 8-5 and will face Dothan for the championship game at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Since Dothan is unbeaten, Fairhope will have to win twice to claim the title.
