Kaleigh Heard and Mary Helen Mendheim combined on a one-hitter and Mallory Magrino had a double and drove in two runs to help Dothan National stay undefeated with a 3-0 victory over Troy at the Dixie Ponytails (ages 11-12) state tournament in Underwood on Monday.
It was the second victory of the day for Dothan National, which clinched a spot in the championship game against Montgomery American at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Earlier, Dothan National won a rain-delayed game 8-6 over Montgomery American.
Montgomery American will have to beat Dothan twice Tuesday.
Against Troy, Heard pitched the first four innings and didn’t give up a hit. Mendheim gave up a single in her two innings of work.
In Dothan’s victory Monday morning over Montgomery American, Sara Harris had an RBI triple. Maya Swope and Magrino each had two hits and drove in a run. Dothan National jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning on Sunday. Maddie Norris also had a hit and drove in a run. Charlee Chandler pitched all six innings for the win.
