Dothan National remained the lone unbeaten team in the Dixie Ponytails X-Play World Series going into Wednesday night's championship game against host-team Hopkins County, Texas.
Dothan eliminated Tennessee late Tuesday night by a 16-2 score. Dothan scored seven runs in both the first and second innings in pulling away.
Mallory Magrino and Ava Claire Johnson each had two hits and three RBIs for Dothan. Mary Helen Mendheim had three hits and two RBIs and Tylala Lingo had two hits and one RBI.
Sara Harris drove in two runs with a hit. Kaleigh Heard and Jaslyn Andrews each had a hit and an RBI. Maya Swope had two RBIs.
Mendheim was the winning pitcher. She allowed three hits in two innings.
On Monday night, Dothan defeated South Carolina 13-4, breaking the game open with five runs in the final inning.
Johnson had a double and two RBIs for Dothan, while Andrews also drove in two runs.
Mendheim, agrino and Maddie Norris each collected an RBI.
Heard was the winning pitcher. She pitched two innings and allowed two hits. Charlee Chandler pitched three innings, allowing three hits, and Norris pitched one inning and allowed one hit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.