Dothan’s Malik Reed has a new team and a new nickname.
The rookie outside linebacker nicknamed the “Dream Killer” because of the way he crushes quarterback’s dreams with his sacks, officially made the Denver Broncos 53-man roster on Saturday.
The former Dothan High and University of Nevada star didn’t have to wait until the weekend to learn his fate. The good news leaked out after the final preseason game against Arizona on Thursday night.
“ Some of the reporters after the game told me that the coach mentioned it in one of his interviews,” Reed said. “I just felt like it was a blessing, you know, the combination of the work that I’ve put in since the time I’ve stepped into Denver and God is just blessing me with this opportunity.”
Seven-time Pro Bowl selection Von Miller, also an outside linebacker for the Broncos, gave Reed his new nickname.
“ I thought it was just a joke at first, but then it stuck and people started to run with it,” Reed said.
Reed signed with Denver as a free agent after not hearing his name called in the NFL Draft in April following an outstanding senior season with Nevada of the Mountain West Conference.
At the time, he said, “It’s all about making the team in the end. That’s my goal and that’s the next step.”
Once getting the opportunity, Reed became one of the most talked about rookie players on the Broncos’ roster. He tied for first in the NFL in sacks with four during the preseason – which included two in the final warm-up against Arizona.
Reed had moved from defensive end to linebacker before his senior season at Nevada and earned first team All-Mountain West honors at his new position, just as he did as a defensive end two years ago.
The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder continued the good work once arriving in preseason camp with the Broncos.
“ The biggest difference is really the mental aspect of the game,” Reed said. “People think that once you go to the NFL that guys are faster and stronger, but I feel like the mental aspect is really what it takes – being able to see what teams are giving you and being able to react off of it.
“ I feel like that’s what separates people in the league and something I’m definitely looking forward to continue to build off from and grow from.”
Leaning on Miller and Bradley Chubb, who started all 16 games alongside Miller at linebacker last year as a rookie, has been a key in Reed’s progression.
“ To be able to learn from those guys and get tips and tricks and see the game from their eyes has definitely helped me,” Reed said. “I try to see what they get from the game and how they approach the game.
“ Any questions I’ve had for them, they’ve been more than willing to answer. Every time I come off the field I’ve been able to talk to either one of those guys on different ways I can approach rushing the passer or just playing the run game. They’ve definitely been open to helping me in any way I need.”
It didn’t take long for Reed to make his presence known as he recorded a sack and had four tackles in the preseason opener against Atlanta.
“ It’s hard to explain, but I really felt natural and real comfortable out there – that it was where I was supposed to be,” Reed said. “Like the plays I made out there; it was like God had a purpose for me to continue to be a shining light to me of how great He is.”
Though Reed is expected to provide back-up for Miller and Chubb, he’s also ready to contribute on special teams if needed.
“ I feel like I can find a niche out there and help the team,” Reed said. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes and whatever they want me to do to contribute, whether that’s special teams or rotating in on defense. Whatever they want me to do.”
Though certainly proud of making an NFL roster, Reed tries to stay grounded emotionally.
“ I just try and stay in the moment and take it one day at a time,” Reed said. “Even when I went out to Reno to play at Nevada, I felt like it was where God wanted me to be. I continue to trust and follow that plan and work hard and get everything I can out of each and every day and let Him take care of the rest.”
Denver opens the season next Monday night on the road at Oakland in a nationally televised contest.
Reed said he’s excited and thankful for the opportunity.
“ I’m so grateful for the many great people who influenced me and have been there for me through the process,” Reed said. “Dothan is a great city and I will never forget where I’m from and the people that have helped me get to this point today.”
