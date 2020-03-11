There is a lot for former Providence Christian and Auburn University golfer Ryan Benton to smile about going into his third full season as a professional.
He’s been married for just more than a year and recently moved back to Dothan from Birmingham. He believes his game is definitely headed in the right direction under the tutelage of childhood friend and now swing coach Tolver Dozier.
And he’s back among familiar grounds of Highland Oaks this week taking part in the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada Q-School, a four-round tournament in which 119 players are trying to earn status onto the circuit based in Toronto.
Even a first round 8-over-par 80 on Tuesday didn’t discourage Benton, who struggled again on Wednesday in recording a 78.
He understands well that golf can be a fickle game and often the difference in making it in the pro ranks and falling apart revolves around making adjustments physically and mentally.
“Sometimes it is hard to have fun out there when you’re grinding it out and you’re not playing good, or you’re been gone from your family for a few weeks and haven’t made any money and you have to stay on the road for another week,” Benton said. “But, that’s part of it. You’ve got to forget about it and just control what you can control.”
It took less than a year for Benton to record his first — and thus far only — victory as a professional when he fired an incredible 12-under par 60 to combine with a first-round 1-under 71 to win by three strokes in a 36-hole tournament as part the Swing Thought Tour at GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tenn., in May of 2018. The 60 was a course record and he pocketed $7,500 for the victory.
It came about a month after beginning to work with Dozier.
“A lot of times when you’re not feeling good about your game and you make a switch and you have like an aha moment and it feels really good, that confidence is dangerous,” Benton said. “I mean, you can do a lot. But obviously, even though I won, we were nowhere near done with what we needed to work on and things we want to fix.”
Benton had been with the same swing coach for almost nine years before seeking the guidance of Dozier, a former Dothan High and Troy University standout who runs a golf academy with facilities in Dothan and Troy.
“I just went to Tolver because he’s known my game my whole life,” Benton said. “Other than Kevin Klein (Dothan Country Club pro), Tolver probably knew my swing better than anybody from growing up playing together.
“I gave him a call to just kind of get me out of the hole I was in — just the way I was hitting it. So my first real full-blown lesson with him, I realized, ‘Man, this guy knows what he’s talking about.’
“I don’t like a lot of information and he knows that, and he sees whatever it is that I’m doing and he knows exactly how to word it to my liking.
“His biggest thing is dispersions — making it tighter. We’re always trying to make our misses tighter. Getting back to my swing, how I really swing without even thinking of it, and then building it from there — what do we need to tighten up from that.”
Benton also knew golf needed to be fun again.
“I had gotten to the point to where I didn’t think I could take three or four days off, or even two days off,” Benton said. “I felt like when I did take time off, I had to work extra hours to kind of get back to where it was, and that’s no fun.
“And then when you take time off, you’re just stressing thinking I need to be out there practicing. This winter I took off probably a month not touching the club and I came back my first lesson with him and put up the best numbers I’ve ever put up with him — like my lowest dispersion numbers.
“We’ll continue working towards stuff, but the big thing is just tightening everything up and I feel like we’ve done a good job of that.”
The effort will continue for Benton as he continues to try and make a name for himself on the pro level wherever it may lead him.
“Nobody is ever going to be satisfied with where their game is at,” Benton said. “I just try to get better every day and every year and then enjoy it.”
The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Canada Tour qualifying tournament continues on Thursday and concludes on Friday. Spectators are welcomed and there is no cost for admission.
Tournament scores can be viewed on www.pgatourcanada.com
