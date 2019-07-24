Dothan’s Nathan Cooper is a national champion.
The 17-year-old who will be a senior this year at Dothan High won the USATF Junior Olympics shot put title in the 17-18 age division in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday morning.
Competing against 43 other national competitors, Cooper won the event with a throw of 58 feet, 10 inches, winning by nearly two feet over the runner-up finisher. The 17-18 age group is the oldest level of the Junior Olympics.
The title capped an undefeated shot put outdoor season for Cooper, who finished the year a perfect 15-0 in the event, starting with the high school season in the spring through summer meets, including a regional qualifying meet in Meridian, Miss., on July 12-13.
Also at the Junior Olympics meet, Cooper competed in the hammer throw on Tuesday, finishing in 16th place. He will compete Thursday in the discus.
Also at the national meet is Dothan’s Addison Falls, who will compete on Friday in the 9U long jump.
