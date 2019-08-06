Silver medalist Mary Morgan Howell of Dothan, a 16-year-old wakeboarder for the USA Water Ski Team in the XVIII Pan American Games, used words like “cool” and “amazing” when describing what she experienced in Lima, Peru, during the international competition last week.
She also aptly put into words what the runner-up finish to gold medalist Eugenia De Armas of Argentina in the Open Women division means going forward.
“ There is no more motivating place than second place,” Howell said.
Now in her second year as a professional in the sport, Howell has gone through ups and downs like the waves generated behind her.
“ Last season as a pro, every single competition I went to I did really bad,” Howell said. “I don’t know if it was the nerves, or the hype. I was competing against these women I had looked up to. It was just a little bit different and I didn’t do very well.”
But the home-schooled teen who has been involved in wakeboarding competitions since the age of 8 didn’t flinch when things got tough.
Instead, she got back to work on her training waters of Compass Lake, Fla., and eventually earned a spot as the lone female representative for the United States in the Pan Am Games wakeboarding event. It included entrants from eight countries: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, host-country Peru and the United States.
Wakeboard competitors are judged on different tricks and routines while being pulled behind a boat, which creates the wake – or track of turbulence left by the boat moving through the water. A wakeboard is similar to a surfboard, but with boots attached that you slip your feet into, similar to snow skis.
“ Coming into this year, I started off the year in the Moomba Masters in Australia,” Howell said. “It was probably my best competition run in pros that I have ever had. I got fourth place in that event. I had never placed in pro, so that was really cool to just make it through a finals.”
After that, she took second place in a competition in Orlando, which earned her a spot in the prestigious Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Ga.
“ It was absolutely insane – the atmosphere and the people,” Howell said of the Masters. “The venue was beautiful. I did really good. I made it through my first pass, which was four tricks in this tournament. Then I did three tricks on the way back and fell on my fourth trick. I didn’t make it to finals, but it was a cool experience to be there.”
She took that momentum to Knoxville, Tenn., where she earned a fourth place finish in the Malibu Factory Smokey Mountain Pro – an event she struggled in the previous year.
Next up was the Pro Am qualifier in Mexico, where Howell really hit her stride in taking first place over De Armas, the eventual Pan Am champ.
Howell then made the long journey with her family to the Pan Am Games, which is a multi-sport event with more than 6,000 athletes and 39 different countries represented.
She got off to a rocky start once arriving in Peru.
“ We got there like at 4 o’clock Thursday morning and I got about an hour and a half of sleep and we had practice day,” Howell said. “I don’t know how else to say it but I just did terrible. I was so tired, I couldn’t even focus.”
Howell then had to decide whether to use the second day for another practice, or attend the opening ceremonies.
“ I didn’t want to skip the opening ceremonies,” Howell said. “I talked to my dad and just a few people that I really trust, and they helped me realize to trust in the training and trust in my abilities. I’ve been working for this for pretty much my entire life.
“ In my mind, I knew I was better than what I just did (in practice). I knew I was OK and I’ve got it. And I had to really trust God. That was a huge thing.”
Howell certainly doesn’t regret the decision. The opening ceremonies, televised around the world, is something she’ll always cherish.
“ We paired off into groups and got in these buses for about an hour ride to where the opening ceremonies were,” Howell said. “Every single person that you saw on the side of the road was waving at you. It was amazing.”
Once at the venue, Howell embraced the excitement.
“ All of these different countries were going in and you just hear the crowd erupting,” Howell said. “I felt like I was about to compete – I had that feeling. A couple of seconds before we walked out there you could hear ‘USA, USA, USA.’ It was the most insane feeling – like you were on a roller coaster and just went down. Everyone was cheering super loud.
“ You walked through for two to three minutes. We all tried to get to the back of the pack of Team USA so whenever people turned on TVs, they could spot us easily. That was a really cool experience.”
Preliminary competitions were held the following day, and Howell did well.
“ I stood up my first pass, which was five tricks down, and then I got five tricks on the way back as well, though I fell on my last trick,” Howell said. “I was like, ‘It’s OK.’ I ended up winning my heat on the first day.”
Howell then entered the finals against five other competitors two days later as the top seed.
“ I did my first two tricks and I fell on my third trick,” Howell said. “I was like, ‘Oh no.’ I was like thinking, ‘What do I do now?’ When we fall on a trick in the middle of a pass, we switch things around. We can’t just get up and keep going, necessarily, because normally we have harder tricks as the pass goes on.
“ I didn’t want to do a harder trick and fall and not do any more tricks, so I switched my pass up a little bit. I was sitting there in the water and I remember looking over to my dad and he was giving me a thumbs up. So I got up and landed another trick and continued on and landed the rest of my second pass, which I was really happy with.”
The nerves would then set in as Howell waited for the scoring from the judges.
“ Honestly, coming off the water, I really thought that I had done it, but I really didn’t watch anybody else like super closely, so I wasn’t sure,” Howell said. “The judges probably deliberated scores for 30 minutes, which was very nerve-racking. That normally doesn’t happen. But little did I know it was super close between the girls that had gone before me.
“ I found out I got second and she ended up winning. She’s an awesome wakeboarder and she deserves it.”
Howell then approached the podium to receive her silver medal, along with De Armas and Mariana Ribeiro of Brazil, who came in third.
“ Honestly, when you stand up there, you feel like you’re the most important person in the world,” Howell said. “It was really awesome just to be recognized. I didn’t necessarily go into this expecting that I was going to get on the podium. Just to be able to stand up there was absolutely crazy.”
Her next event will be in October at the Natique WWA Wakeboard World Championships in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. She’s trying to enjoy every minute of the ride.
“ This year has been amazing, but I still want to get better,” Howell said. “But with every single tournament and every moment of my training this year, I’ve been reminding myself to enjoy the moments, because it’s really gone by so fast already.
“ I can’t imagine how fast it’s going to continue to go.”
