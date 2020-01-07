Once his football days are over, current University of Nevada and former Dothan High football star Tyson Williams might want to consider fortune telling.
“I just put some numbers in there before the season – something I figured I could hit – and I ended up getting it with the bowl game,” Williams said.
This past season, Williams was slotted into a starting role for the Wolfpack at strong safety and didn’t disappoint in leading the team with 85 tackles – 50 solo and 35 assists. He also had an interception and two tackles for loss.
Amazingly, the tackles total was the exact goal Williams was aiming for. He picked up his 85th stop during Nevada’s 30-21 loss to Ohio last Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
“Leading the team in tackles is a big accomplishment for me,” Williams said. “My goal was 85 tackles and I reached that on the dot in the bowl game.”
Williams just completed his third season on the Nevada campus. He redshirted as a true freshman, played in 10 games in 2018 and excelled as a sophomore as the Wolfpack finished 7-6.
Going off to college and playing football thousands of miles away from home was never that big of an issue for Williams.
“It wasn’t too bad, because I always traveled when I was younger,” Williams said. “I wasn’t homesick. It was an easy adjustment.”
Moving from offense to defense once settling in would be the hard part.
“I didn’t like it at first, honestly,” Williams said. “I was frustrated because I always wanted the ball in my hand.”
As a high school player, the versatile Williams was a 1,000-yard rusher as a junior and did his most damage as a receiver during his senior year with 46 catches for 626 yards and four touchdowns.
He envisioned making an impact on that side of the football in college as well as a slot receiver or running back, but it all changed during a bye week during his first year on campus while being redshirted.
“They just tried me at defense for a week and said I looked pretty good doing it,” Williams said. “I was just out there playing. I didn’t know much about it.”
With the advice of another Dothan High product who at the time was a star defensive end at Nevada –Malik Reed – Williams adapted to what would become a permanent position change.
“Talking to Malik, he was like, ‘These coaches know what they’re doing – trust the process,’” Williams said. “And he was right, because now I love defense. It just grew on me.”
Reed, who just finished his first year in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, was a key reason Williams ended up in Reno, Nev., in the first place.
“Pretty much I was looking for something different, and Malik Reed was already out there,” Williams explained. “He told me it was a good place and I just went with it.
“It’s a different culture, but it’s a nice vibe for me.”
Williams says playing offense in high school helped him adapt to being in the secondary.
“Just knowing the offensive mindset – what teams are trying to do – and the schemes and all helped me a lot,” Williams said.
At 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, Williams is often matched up against receivers that are much taller and bigger.
It’s never deterred him. He was a standout basketball player in high school as well and never let his height be a detractor.
“It’s pretty much all heart,” Williams said. “The size really doesn’t matter. It’s how you come into the game with that mindset. That’s something I’ve been prepared for a long time, because on the basketball court I was never that big.”
Williams has already set some goals for next season.
“My personal goal is to win the Mountain West and to be all-conference,” Williams said.
Don’t bet against him.
