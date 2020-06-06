There were giggles among the players, a lot of hustle and some huffing and puffing.
It was all symbolic of a group of kids, and coaches, happy to be back on the soccer field together doing what they love after being mostly confined to home in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Oh, I’ve had parents bugging me for a month, so I know they’re itching to go and be able to come out again,” Dothan Youth Soccer Association director Magnus Stjernstrom said.
Players in different age divisions gathered at the Westgate Complex soccer fields on Saturday for the first round of open tryouts for the Dothan Shockers, a long-established club soccer program of the DYSA that trains players of all levels.
Stjernstrom has been the director for the past 10 years, putting together the schedules, giving guidance to the coaches and basically overseeing the operations.
“We’re doing the protocols that the city requires us to do,” Stjernstrom said of the first day back on the field. “We do the social distancing and coaches are wearing masks.
“Children don’t have to wear masks since they are exercising and running, but we try to keep them 6-feet apart — no touching, no sharing any water bottles.”
Many of the kids on the Dothan Shockers teams also play in city youth leagues or on the high school level. Stjernstrom believes getting them involved in club soccer at an early age helps them receive the fundamentals needed as they continue to advance.
“It’s crucial for them to do year-round soccer, especially at an early age starting about 8 or 9,” Stjernstrom said. “We teach them all of the fundamentals, and if they learn it at 8, 9 or 10, they have a huge advantage moving forward.
“We have good coaches that know what they’re doing. We take them to tournaments so they can play competitive teams and develop from that.”
Dothan’s U11 girls team is currently ranked No. 1 in the state and 43rd in the country by USA Rank, a national organization of youth soccer. Dothan’s U10 boys team is ranked No. 5 in the state based off last season’s play.
Taylor Williams, who coached the U10 boys team last season, has had basically the same group of players since organizing a U9 team. The group will move to U11 this August and continue to be coached by Williams.
“I did a lot of recruiting to bring these kids together because at the time there was no club soccer for their age group in the area,” Williams said. “We put a team together and started taking them through structure practicing.
“The first year we went to eight tournaments and I wouldn’t say we were quite competitive, but just stayed with the overall structure of it. And then in the second season we became more competitive. We had kids from other cities that loved soccer and started to come here and play with us and travel.
“In our third season, we actually climbed in the national rankings. Our ranking rose to No. 19 in the country. We went to Atlanta and competed in a national tournament in which we were with the top 20 teams in the country. We ended up beating the No. 1 team in the state of Alabama — Birmingham United.
“When you can go to Atlanta and see these kids that eat, sleep and play soccer even more than we do and then compete with them, it’s good to watch that.”
Vanessa Howell has a son, Ben, who has played on Williams’ team the past couple of years. She has seen the improvement of her son and the team as a whole.
“We love the fact that these kids have stayed together for a couple of years and the coaches have done a fantastic job at developing their skills,” Howell said. “I guess the fact that the kids have sort of stayed together, they’re growing together and that makes a big difference.
“He played in the city leagues since he was 4, then once he found out about the Shockers, it’s been a big step up. We still played in the city league as well up through last year.
“Our coaches specifically have done a fantastic job. You can tell they are very knowledgeable of the sport and they love the kids.”
Scott Hogan coaches the older age division players of the Shockers, most of which compete on high school teams throughout the area. Playing on the club level doesn’t only advance their skills, but gives them more opportunity to be seen by college coaches.
“We try to condition them all summer,” Hogan said. “We are doing special power-running and yoga classes. We talk about conditioning, nutrition and weight training — we throw everything in there.
“Their goals are to get to the next level and play college soccer. I’ve got kids from Headland, Dothan, Enterprise and from some of the private schools, so it’s a good mix of kids right now.”
The first tournament for the Shockers teams this summer will be the Alabama State Games, which are scheduled to be held in Dothan Aug. 1-2.
“That will be the first tournament that they do and then we have our own home tournament, the Peanut Cup, in September,” Stjernstrom said. “Then we’ll go to other tournaments — like in Auburn, Panama City, Destin and Tallahassee. The younger groups are usually done in October or early November, then the older groups will go to college showcases to try to be seen by college coaches.
“If they really want to play at the next level, not just recreational, this is what they need to do as they prepare for high school and other teams — whatever they want to do.”
Stjernstrom said it appears numbers may be down just a bit in the younger age levels and noted the open tryouts will continue this coming week on Tuesday and Thursday.
“We’ve constantly grown, but in a healthy way,” Stjernstrom said of the overall program. “We would love to have two or three more younger teams, which we’re working on.
“Sometimes we do cut players if you have too many and you need to be at a certain level, but we try to involve and work with everyone that we can.
“There is a club fee obviously. It’s not overly expensive. Travel costs, tournament costs and uniforms — it all costs a little bit. We have scholarships to help the players that can’t afford it.”
For more information on the club and for upcoming tryout times, go to www.dysa.net.
