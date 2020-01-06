Dr. Press Thornton Jr., the president and general chairman of the Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament in Dothan, has passed away.
Thornton was 91.
His father, Press Thornton Sr., started the tournament in 1950 at the Dothan Country Club as a way to give junior golfers their own tournament. Over the years, it has grown into one of the most prestigious junior golf tournaments in the nation.
Dr. Thornton took over as head of the event after the elder Thornton passed away six years into the tournament’s history.
The 70th anniversary of the Future Masters was celebrated this past summer. This year’s event is scheduled for June 20-27.
Check back later for an updated story with reaction from those who knew Dr. Thornton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.