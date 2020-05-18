With players hungry to compete once again, the Emerald Coast Golf Tour has attracted a strong field of players from various circuits for its three-day Dothan Pro-Am Classic beginning Wednesday at the Dothan Country Club.
Among those in the lineup include Joe Durant, a regular on the Champions Tour, Smylie Kaufman, who owns a PGA Tour victory, and Michael Arnaud, a veteran on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Also in the field are a number of amateurs hoping to refine their skills against the pros. Dothan native and Auburn University golfer Hal Dove will be competing, as will Wilson Furr of Jackson, Miss., who was team captain for the University of Alabama this past season as a junior. Dove, a former Houston Academy standout, won the overall Press Thornton Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club in 2018. Furr was the 13-14 age division winner in 2013.
“It’s a blessing right now,” tour director Geno Celano said. “With a lot of guys that have been home, they’re looking to get out and get a little competition in.
“They’re kind of coming from all tours to try and sharpen their game before they get ready for the Korn Ferry, PGA and Champions tours.”
The PGA and Korn Ferry tours are scheduled to resume on June 11 after being halted due to COVID-19, while the Champions Tour is scheduled for a re-start in late July.
Durant, from Pensacola, is good friends with Celano, who is based in Destin. Durant won four times on the PGA Tour and has won three Champions Tour events since moving to that circuit.
“Joe Durant is a good friend of mine who I used to play with when I was on the mini-tours a long time ago,” Celano said. “He had so much success on the PGA Tour and he just carried it on to the Champions Tour. He’s playing really great golf in his 50s.”
Another familiar name playing this week is Blayne Barber, a Tallahassee, Fla., native who played at Auburn University and has experience on the PGA and Korn Ferry tours. Barber will be returning to a Dothan Country Club course where he won the overall championship in the Future Masters in 2006.
“Blayne has been off and on the PGA Tour and he wants to get reps in as well,” Celano said. “We’ll have two past Future Masters champions playing with Hal (Dove) and Blayne.”
Dothan has been a regular stop on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour, but last year was the first time the event was held at the Dothan Country Club. Past tournaments on the circuit were held in Dothan National Golf Club and Highland Oaks.
“The nostalgia is one of the big things,” Celano said of the DCC course. “So many people talk about they haven’t played that course since the Future Masters and a lot of people say they can’t wait to get back and play there.”
This will be the third tournament on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour this season. As of Monday afternoon, there were 37 players in the field.
Players will go through a practice round on Tuesday and there will be a free junior clinic for kids held on the driving range from 4 until 5 p.m.
The first round on Wednesday will consist of the professionals being paired with amateurs for the Pro-Am. On Thursday and Friday, the scheduled field of competitors will play their final two rounds.
For more information, visit www.emeraldcoasttour.com
