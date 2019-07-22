Enterprise’s Emilia Smith fired a 79 Monday in the opening round of the 71st U.S. Girls Junior Championship at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point, Wis.
Smith, a rising senior at Enterprise High School, was in 117th place out of 154 golfers following the first round of stroke play. The tourney’s second round is Tuesday with the top 64 golfers advancing to Wednesday’s match play. The 64th place golfer after Monday’s round was at 74.
Smith struggled early with a double bogey on the 385-yard par 4 opening hole and a bogey on the 418-par 4 No. 2. She followed with a birdie on the 142-yard par 3 No. 3 hole before earning pars on five of the last six holes on the front nine with one bogey at No. 7.
She finished the turn at 5-over 41 and had a much better back nine, finishing it at 2-over 38 with three bogeys and one birdie.
Smith returns to the course at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday for the second round, starting on the back nine.
