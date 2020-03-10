Many college students flock to beach destinations for spring break.
Former Providence Christian standout and current University of Georgia golfer Calum Masters is doing his best to avoid the beaches – or in this case sandy bunkers – during the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada Q-School tournament at Highland Oaks.
Masters, a Headland native and senior on the UGA golf team, is among 119 players in town this week for the four-round tournament in trying to qualify for status on the Toronto-based pro circuit which serves as a path to the PGA Tour.
Though Masters is part of a Georgia team which has recently begun its spring season, he’s on target to graduate in May and has his sights on playing professionally.
“I’m definitely doing this to have a tour to play on and to have a plan to go into right out of the gates,” Masters said following his opening round 3-over-par 75 on Tuesday.
“From what I’ve heard, the biggest thing is to have a tour that you have a membership status on and you’re playing. I was planning to do this my senior year and it just worked out that it was here in Dothan.”
The winner of this week’s tournament earns a year-long exemption onto the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada. Those who finish 2 through 14 earn exemptions for six tournaments. Even those finishing in the top 40 and ties will have some exemptions into several tournaments on the tour.
For Masters, having a chance to earn a spot on the tour by competing on his home course in Dothan is beneficial.
“It was kind of weird teeing up today on the first hole,” Masters said. “The last time I played out here I guess really competitive was high school matches and stuff when I was at Providence.
“So it was kind of cool seeing it all 360 around to where this is me trying to start a (pro) career now. This is where it all started.”
Masters played his first three college seasons at Troy University before transferring to Georgia, where he had to sit out the 2018-2019 season as a redshirt. Last season he would play against team members in qualifiers for tournaments, but would have to stay back no matter how well he did.
“Seeing them pack up and leave and I’m just sitting there at home, I was like, ‘This year needs to move on and then we can play,’” Masters said. “But just being there and competing amongst the team because we have so many good players made me better for sure.”
The year away from active competitions also allowed Masters to adjust to his new surroundings.
“You’re in a different curriculum and it’s a whole new campus you’re having to learn,” Masters said. “Obviously I knew it was big, but when I first got there, I was just kind of ‘Holy cow, this place is huge.’
“So it was definitely nice having that year to get myself kind of grounded and comfortable before I jumped in the van and started traveling around with the team.”
Masters took advantage of the extra study time and was named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll. He’s majoring in Exercise Science.
Once eligible to compete this past fall, Masters did well. He finished second overall in the Crooked Stick Invitational in Carmel, Ind., in October to help the Bulldogs win the tournament.
“It’s been a pretty good year,” Masters said. “I’ve had one or two tournaments here and there that I just kind of had one bad round that hurt.
“We’re a really good team and it’s been fun being around that kind of competition because it’s just made me better and made me keep pushing myself.”
Masters had an up-and-down round on Tuesday, but feels good about how he is playing. The golfers are playing the Highlands and Marshwood courses.
Masters was 2-over at the turn.
“I didn’t hit it bad at all,” Masters said. “I bogeyed No. 4 on Highlands, which is probably the hardest hole out there – that and six. So a bogey there is not a huge deal.
“Then I was hitting it good and had a few looks (for birdie), but nothing really fell. I bogeyed 8; plugged the bunker. I went to the back nine (Marshwood) and birdied numbers 11 and 12 to get it back to 1-over.
“I was hitting it good and finally started getting something out of it and then the next two holes I three-putted for bogey and the next hole I hit it right on the front of the green and it spun off into the bunker and I made another bogey and then parred out from there.
“I almost got it really going again, but then just gave it right back.”
Masters is confident he can put together some strong rounds over the next three days on a course he’s so familiar with.
“I probably should have played a little more aggressive today because I am hitting it well,” Masters said. “There were a few opportunities I could have been a little more aggressive that I didn’t really do and it kind of cost me.
“With these tournaments you’re trying not to do anything crazy and kind of seeing what the course gives you. It’s four rounds, so there’s no telling what can happen.”
Players begin teeing off in the second round at 7:20 Wednesday morning with the last groups scheduled to tee off at 1:40 p.m. The public is invited to attend and there is no cost for admission.
Results from the opening round can be viewed on www.pgatourcanada.com.
