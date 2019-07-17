Fairhope completed an impressive undefeated run through the Dixie Boys 14U state baseball tournament by defeating Enterprise 6-1 in the championship game Wednesday at the Miracle Field Complex.
It marked back-to-back state titles for Fairhope, which advances to the Dixie Boys World Series in Aiken, S.C., beginning Aug. 3.
“This is the same group we’ve had for the last few years and it’s been a pleasure to coach them growing up,” Fairhope coach Josh Gunther said. “We’re happy we are on top to have another chance at a World Series.”
Enterprise scored the opening run in the bottom of the first inning when C.J. Wilkerson tripled to right field and Drew Shiver reached on an error, allowing Wilkerson to score.
But Fairhope responded with two runs in the top of the third, the first on a bases-loaded walk with Josh Gunther, the coach’s son, at the plate, and the second run coming in when Brooks Brasfield scored on a groundout off the bat of Steele Sims.
Enterprise had an opportunity to tie it up in the bottom of the third after Shiver doubled down the left-field line and Dylan Skinner hit a shot between center and right field. However, Brasfield made an outstanding diving catch on the ball for the final out of the inning.
Fairhope added a run to make it 3-1 in the fourth when Mikael Bryant, who had walked to open the inning, scored four batters later on a fielder’s choice.
Enterprise threatened in the bottom of the inning as Triston Bartling singled and Gabe Herrington and Dylan Grantham each walked with two outs. However, Gunther, who entered in relief after a walk to start the inning, got a strikeout to get out of the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Fairhope made it 5-1 when Sims singled to left field to score Brasfield and John Malone.
The final run came in the seventh when Christian Armstrong singled in Hunter Hughes.
Streed Crooms pitched the first three innings for Fairhope, while Gunther pitched the final three. Crooms allowed two hits and struck out four, while Gunther allowed two hits and struck out nine.
Skinner started on the mound for Enterprise and pitched three solid innings, scattering just two singles with three strikeouts. Wilkerson entered to pitch after Skinner walked the first two batters of the fourth inning and finished up for Enterprise.
Fairhope went 5-0 in the tournament.
“We had some good timely pitching,” coach Gunther said. “We had a battle with Dothan (2-0 extra-inning win on Sunday) – it was a great baseball game. We had a good game with Butler (12-5) , but we broke it out at the end. And Enterprise always puts up a good fight. That’s a good baseball team. It’s great to have good competition.”
Fairhope had given Enterprise its first loss on Monday, 12-2, before Enterprise beat Auburn the following day, 8-2, to earn a shot in the championship game.
The Fairhope coach believes the team will represent Alabama well in the World Series.
“We’ve got a good crew of kids and a good coaching staff,” he said. “We’re going to put a good product on the field. If we get beat, we get beat, but we’re pretty confident we’ll have a good showing.”
