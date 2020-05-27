Looking for a college basketball program that better suits his style of play, former Ashford High star LaDarius Knight is transferring closer to home.
After spending the past two seasons at Campbell (N.C.) University of the Big South Conference, Knight has committed to Tallahassee Community College and is expected to sign with the powerhouse JUCO program within the next week or so.
Knight, a 6-foot-5 forward who was a two-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 Player of the Year and All-State performer in high school, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last week and made his decision to move on to Tallahassee on Saturday.
“Florida has some of the best JUCO programs in the nation,” Knight said “I wanted to make sure I went to somewhere where I would be seen by other colleges and universities, because at the end of the day my ultimate goal is to go back to Division I.”
After redshirting during the 2018-2019 season, Knight played in 26 games this past season and averaged 4.2 points and 1.1 rebounds in the Princeton-style offense run by the Camels.
Knight said that offense – which is based on a lot of motion, passing, cuts and screens – didn’t really fit his style of play.
“I feel like at the college level, I was better being kind of like an isolation scorer versus being strictly a catch and shoot scorer, which is what they were trying to make me become,” Knight said.
“It was a Princeton-style offense which is kind of strict, so I really didn’t get to show things that I could show in high school. I was kind of forced to play in a certain way, if that makes sense.”
Still, Knight believes he certainly improved as a player during his two-year stint at the school located in Buies, N.C.
“I mean, I definitely learned a lot by playing in the Princeton-style offense, because there are a lot of fundamentals of basketball in it,” Knight said. “The coaching staff taught me a lot of things I didn’t know going into the college level of basketball.
“I got better at movement without the basketball, I got better being more physical offensively and defensively.”
Knight has adapted well to college life academically. He said he finished the spring semester with a 4.0 grade point average while taking on-line classes due to COVID-19.
“Honestly I feel like college is easier to me, because you’re working at your own pace unlike it is in high school when it’s one class after another every day,” Knight said. “There is spacing between your classes where you can really connect with your professors and do your work.”
Now with three years of college eligibility left, Knight hopes to impress this next season on the junior college level and then transfer to another Division I program.
He chose Tallahassee over Chipola and Gulf Coast in the Florida Panhandle Conference, and Dodge City (Kan.) Community College.
“I was looking for a place to be more successful and put myself in the best situation and I really felt like the coach at TCC bought into what I was trying to do,” Knight said.
Playing closer to home was also attractive to Knight.
“If you’ve ever been to an Ashford game, you know my family is always there, so it’s definitely more fun playing closer to my family and be able to see them more often,” Knight said.
