Former Charles Henderson girls basketball standout Maori Davenport is moving closer to home.
After playing her freshman season at New Jersey-based Rutgers, the 2019 Charles Henderson graduate is transferring to the University of Georgia. She signed a national of letter of intent on Wednesday to play for the Bulldogs.
A 6-foot-4 forward-center, Davenport announced the transfer and signing on Twitter shortly after noon time on Wednesday. The University of Georgia also released the news on its Twitter feed later in the day, showing the Troy native in a red Bulldog No. 22 uniform with words, “Welcome to the UGA Family” below it.
Davenport will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2021-22.
“It is just closer to home,” Davenport told the Dothan Eagle of why she decided to transfer from Rutgers to Georgia.
The University of Georgia, located in Athens, Ga., is a four-hour drive to Troy compared to a 15-hour drive from Troy to Rutgers’ athletic facilities in Piscataway, N.J., or a long flight to the New York/New Jersey area from the Atlanta airport.
Davenport signed her national letter of intent to Georgia at home in Troy in front of family members.
“I was like, ‘OK, I am off to the next phase of my career,’” Davenport said of her reaction to the signing.
She decided to transfer in mid-March shortly after the college basketball season came to an abrupt end because of the coronavirus and immediately entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Georgia head coach Joni Taylor, in a UGA release, noted the size and athleticism of Davenport, who was among the top 20 national prospects coming out of Charles Henderson.
“We are extremely happy to add Maori to our team,” Taylor said. “When you look at her, the first thing that jumps out is her size and athleticism.
“She was a highly recruited player coming out of high school who we have known for a really long time. Maori is a terrific young lady, and I can’t wait to welcome her to Athens.”
Georgia was among Davenport’s top choices in the fall of her senior year at Charles Henderson when she signed with Rutgers. Mississippi State and Louisville were also in the mix.
“On my visit there (in 2018), I liked them,” Davenport said of Georgia on Wednesday. “I like the coaching staff as people and the players too. That is what made it hard to choose between them and Rutgers when I was deciding schools straight out of high school.”
This past season during her freshman year at Rutgers, Davenport played in 29 of the Scarlet Knights’ 31 games with all of her playing time coming off the bench. She averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game over 9.9 minutes a contest overall, while finishing with the second-best shooting percentage on the team at 52.2 percent (35-of-67 shooting).
However, her playing time dwindled in Big 10 conference play to 7.1 minutes a game and she averaged just 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds a game in league action.
She posted season-highs of 13 points and seven rebounds during Rutgers’ 66-41 win over Marshall on Dec. 15.
Davenport said she had no problems with Rutgers and said she was “OK” with the amount of playing time she received.
In fact, she said she learned a lot about college basketball in her time at Rutgers.
“I learned a lot about basketball and different things being on the college level versus high school and AAU like that little details matter because everyone is so good,” Davenport told the Dothan Eagle. “If you don’t have all these details down, it could hurt you.”
In making her Twitter announcement, Davenport thanked Rutgers as well as the Georgia coaching staff.
“Thank you Rutgers staff, Family, and Fans for giving me the opportunity to get a degree and play basketball on a high level but my journey as a Scarlet Knight has ended. With that being said, I would like to thank the UGA Staff, Family, and Fans for giving me the opportunity to get a degree and play basketball in the SEC! Go Dawgs!!!!”
Now back home in Troy, Davenport, like all college athletes, are in stay-at-home mode with no organized basketball or gyms available to play basketball because of the coronavirus. She admits staying in shape is hard, but that she is playing basketball routinely at a neighbor’s goal.
“It actually hard to stay consistent with the COVID-19 going on, but when I get an opportunity to do something with a basketball, I am going to do it,” Davenport said. “It is hard to get in basketball shape unless you are playing. The court is not like a full-size court, but it will do.”
Coming out of Charles Henderson High School, Davenport was ranked as either the No. 1 or No. 2 post prospect in the country by several recruiting guides, including espnW and Dan Olson’s Collegiate Girls Basketball Report. She was rated the No. 15 overall national recruit by both and was No. 17 by Prospect Nation.
While at CHHS, she was the runner-up for Miss Basketball in the state of Alabama and a two-time Alabama Sports Writers Association first-team all-state selection.
She was also a second team USA Today All-USA Alabama honoree and played in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic, a national all-star basketball game featuring the top high school boys and girls seniors in the country.
She also played for Team USA in the FIBA American U18 Championship in Mexico City, earning all-tournament honors in helping the team win the gold medal. Davenport was also invited to participate in the 2019 USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team trials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.