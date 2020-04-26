Former Dale County and University of South Alabama defensive tackle Jeffery Whatley compares his journey of signing a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns to the plot of his favorite movie, The Outsiders.
“The two main characters got in trouble and they had to run away to get out of town,” Whatley began. “I felt like obviously what they did was bad, but they responded to adversity the whole time.
“Obviously whatever is going to happen is going to happen, but at the same time you’ve just got to roll with the punches and go with what’s thrown at you.
“I think that kind of describes me as a person as far as taking whatever hand you are dealt and just going with it.”
After not hearing his name called when the seventh and final round of the NFL Draft completed on Saturday afternoon, Whatley simply rolled with the punches and went fishing with three of his buddies.
Not long after, he saw a call coming in from Ohio while fishing off the dock of a pond in Midland City.
“It was a pretty cool moment,” Whatley said. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”
Whatley was given a few instructions from the Cleveland representative, such as flight arrangements for preseason work once the coronavirus situation allows, and was told “Just bring my hard hat and be ready to work and put myself out there every day.”
Once hanging up, he placed an immediate call.
“The first person I called was my mom,” Whatley said. “She jumped up and down. She told my family, so it was a pretty special moment for me.”
Whatley said while it was “nerve-wrenching” watching the draft and seeing other players’ names called, he never let it get him down.
“I was never really in a state of where I was like, ‘Ah, if I don’t go in the draft, everything is out the window.’” Whatley said. “I never thought that way, because an opportunity doesn’t always come in the form of the draft.
“I feel like just being able to get an opportunity is the biggest thing anyway. Everybody’s story starts differently.”
Whatley was a little surprised it was Cleveland being the team to offer a contract.
“I was talking to a good bit of teams – the Panthers, the Jaguars – both of those teams really heavy,” Whatley said. “It didn’t come out of the blue because I had talked to them (Browns) before, but I didn’t feel like they were as persistent as the Jaguars and the Panthers were.
“But I’m happy to be a Brown and ready to just get to work. I want to set a good example for people who come after me – not just in Midland City or at Dale County, but anybody in the Wiregrass.”
Whatley, a 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, played on both sides of the football during his high school days at Dale County as a defensive end and fullback. He was a two-time all-state selection as a defensive lineman and part of the Warriors’ Class 3A state runner-up team that finished with a 14-1 record. He also played on the basketball and baseball teams.
This past season at South Alabama, he earned 39 total tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 quarterback sacks on way to earning second team All-Sun Belt Conference honors. He graduated with a major in history.
Asked when he began considering professional football as a possibility, Whatley said he never tried to look that far ahead.
“I really never sat there and thought about it,” Whatley said. “I just went out every day trying to get better and going to work.
“I feel like if you’re looking at things down the road, you don’t see what’s right there in front of you.”
So instead of imagining what playing in Cleveland, a city he’s never been to, might be like, Whatley kept focused Saturday night on his fishing pole after getting the exciting news.
“I caught three bass,” Whatley said. “It was a really good day.”
