Former Dale County standout Jeffery Whatley, who played collegiately at the University of South Alabama, signed a free agent contract Saturday night with the Cleveland Browns shortly after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Whatley, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman, played for Dale County High School, graduating from the Midland City school in 2015. He was a two-time all-state selection and was part of the Warriors’ Class 3A state runner-up team that finished with a 14-1 record.

This past season at South Alabama, he earned 39 total tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 quarterback sacks on way to earning second team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

