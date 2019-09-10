Former Enterprise High soccer standout Kelan LeBlanc , a sophomore at Huntingdon College, was named USA South Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for his performance in a 4-2 win against Birmingham-Southern.
LeBlanc score d two goals and had one assist as the Hawks beat the Panthers for the first time in the NCAA era .
