One part of the conversation caught the attention of former Eufaula girls basketball star Rachel Johnson when talking with coaches of the Wichita State women’s basketball program.
And it so happened to match the career goals for Johnson in the sport.
“They were talking highly of the WNBA and playing professional,” Johnson said. “That is a dream that I really want to accomplish and something that I really want to do.
"They were big on that. They could actually prove it as coach (Keitha) Adams, the head coach, has a lot of women playing in the WNBA and also overseas.”
Adams, a veteran who guided UTEP for 16 years before coming to Wichita State in 2017, has sent 23 players to the WNBA or to the pros overseas, according to her bio at UTEP. Among those are former UTEP players Natasha Lacy and Izabala Piekarska to the WNBA plus Noni Wharemate, who represented New Zealand at the 2008 Olympic Games, and Kayla Thornton, who played in the Czech Republic.
Based in part off that pedigree, Johnson has taken the next step toward her ultimate goal of the WNBA by signing with Adams and Wichita State. The 2018 Eufaula graduate, who starred at Southern Union a year ago and at Chipola College this past season, signed to play with the Division I Shockers last Thursday.
“I am excited,” Johnson said. “It is a dream come true playing at the Division I level finally after going JUCO. I had to work real hard to get here. I am just so excited and I am ready.”
Johnson, a 5-foot-8 guard, earned first-team all-conference at both Southern Union in Alabama and at Chipola in Marianna, Fla., after a standout career at Eufaula, where she was a three-time all-state selection.
She averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game at Southern Union, located in Wadley. She followed it up with 13.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a team-leading 2.3 steals a game with Chipola, including 15.8 points per game in the team’s 12 conference games.
“Rachel had so much energy and brought so much to the game on both sides of the basketball,” Chipola head coach Greg Franklin said. “She guarded the best guard on the other team and she led us in scoring in the second half of the season. She was averaging almost 16 in conference. She stepped it up quite a bit.
“In the second half of the season, she got more comfortable with the system and the structure we have both offensively and defensively.”
Starting all 27 games at Chipola, Johnson was a model of consistency for the Indians. She scored in double figures in 18 of the games with a season-high 29 points. She hit 41.1 percent of her shots from the floor, making 118-of-287. Included was a solid 35.2 percent on 3-pointers (44-of-125). She also hit 72.4 percent of her free throws (71-of-98).
A good penetrator off drives to the basket, Johnson became more of an outside threat this past season, evident by her 35.2 percent 3-point shooting.
“Going there, I wasn’t shooting too well,” Johnson said. “My coach and the assistants told me I need to shoot more, so I started working on my 3-pointers. Throughout the season I was pouring in a lot of threes. I was shooting better.”
Johnson chose Wichita State over interest from Arizona State, Arizona, Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Missouri and Georgia Southern.
“I can see myself playing there and being a star,” Johnson said. “There are in need of players to come play as soon as they get there. I feel I fit in with the program.
“Coming in as a junior they want me to play right away. I am coming in to be that scoring guard. They want me to come in and play hard and score to help the team. I will probably be playing the one and the two positions.”
Franklin believes Johnson will help the Shockers, who went 16-15 this past season.
“I think they want her to come in and score and like she did here, defend the best player on the other team,” Franklin said. “I think she will make an impact.”
The Eufaula native has big goals in playing for the Shockers, a member of the American Athletic Conference. That is the same conference as perennial powerhouse Connecticut.
“I want to go in and be a big impact for the team,” Johnson said. “I want to be the best player out there every practice, every game. I am aiming to be the top scorer and top defender in the conference.
"I want to get my name out there, but most importantly help my team win and try to win the conference championship first and make it to the NCAA Tournament.”
Wichita State has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2014-15.
For Johnson, last week’s signing was the third step in a long road since graduating from Eufaula. After a year at Southern Union, she went to Chipola where the class load in academics was heavier. She explained that she didn’t get the right courses for Division I eligibility at Southern Union and had to double up at Chipola.
“It was a tough two years, but I am glad I went to Chipola because it really changed my life,” Johnson said.
“As a student, they were strict on us about our grades, they were strict about us being a student first and they got me back on track. I had to take a lot of classes at Chipola because I wasn’t taking the right courses at Southern Union. It was tough because I had classes piled up on me.”
She said it all “paid off” and she is on track to meet Division I requirements. She plans to graduate from Chipola in May.
Like all college athletes these days, Johnson is unable to play in a gym because of the coronavirus, but she is staying active along with her sister, current Eufaula standout Kaitlin Peterson, with workouts under the guidance of Lazabian Jackson at the an outdoor court near the elementary schools.
“I am running a few miles a day and twice a week, my trainer comes from Dothan and train me and my younger sister,” Johnson said. “We work on ball handling and other parts of the game.”
