Often, timing is everything.
Just ask former Headland baseball star Josh Bower.
Bower, who played the past two seasons at Coastal Alabama (East) in Brewton, impressed University of West Alabama coaches early in his junior college career.
It paid off when he signed a scholarship with UWA this past week to continue his academic and baseball career at the college located in Livingston. The Tigers play on the Division II level and are members of the Gulf South Conference.
When this season was cut short due to the coronavirus epidemic, many players were left to scramble in trying to earn a scholarship to the next level.
Bower already pretty much had one secured.
“I was very fortunate to get seen early and get an offer,” Bower said. “God has blessed me in ways I can’t describe and I wouldn’t be where I am without Him or my family and friends pushing me to be the best that I can be.
“I’m very fortunate that I was able to get out there and perform to my best abilities in front of them and get offered early.”
Bower, a 6-foot, 200-pound first baseman who also has outfield experience, hit for a .328 clip with eight doubles, a home run and eight runs batted in before this past season was shut down after 20 games.
During his first year as a freshman, Bower hit for a .356 average in 35 games with six doubles, four home runs and 20 RBIs in 35 games.
West Alabama coaches took note when Bower and Coastal Alabama played against them in practice games during the fall season each of the last two years. Bower took note of the UWA program as well.
“I had the opportunity this fall to compete over there at their field twice,” Bower said. “The first time that we played there, I loved the energy and enthusiasm that all their players had. That’s exactly how the team I was on at Coastal was, and I didn’t want anything to change from my transition to schools.
“After that first time I played there this fall, their recruiting coach texted me and we started chit-chatting back-and-forth at least twice a week. I went up there for a visit and they showed me around the school and the town.”
Bower was hooked following the official visit.
“I’m originally from a small town being from Headland and I wasn’t looking to go to any big cities where I would get lost or anything like that. I want to keep it simple and play the game I love,” Bower said. “I just fell in love with the city and the campus. That’s what finalized my decision of where I wanted to be.”
The versatile Bower played first base during his freshman season at Coastal, but moved to left field as a sophomore.
“I played in the outfield whenever I was 13 and 14 every now and again,” Bower said of his past experience. “I think the hardest thing with me was making sure whenever I got under the ball that I was staying with it in case the wind was moving it. I enjoyed it though.”
Though recruited as a first baseman by West Alabama, Bower is open to playing the outfield if needed.
“They recruited me to play first, but I’ve been talking to the coaches a lot and they told me that as long as I’m hitting the ball, there will be a spot for me on the field,” Bower said. “I work on hitting more than I work on anything, but I try to make sure that I do something fielding-wise at least once a week so I can be ready for anything that comes my way.”
Bower believes the two years at Coastal Alabama certainly advanced his game.
“The thing about Coastal was that everybody there was trying to be the best they can be there, while also helping one another be the best they can be,” Bower said. “You know, everybody was trying to push each other so we could excel and win and play to the best of our ability the entire season. I think I made an extremely good decision of where I wanted to go my first two years.”
Bower has been home since March after COVID-19 caused college campuses to halt in-person classes and switch to on-line classes instead. He’s tried to stay sharp with his baseball skills.
“I couldn’t get my hands on any weights, so I’ve been doing a bunch of push-ups and sit-ups and hitting off the tee in my backyard,” Bower said. “Just making sure that I’m doing something baseball related every day, and that way whenever the time came back around that I could get back on the field hitting and fielding ground balls that I would be still in the swing of things.”
