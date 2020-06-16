A roller coaster senior season for former Headland High standout Jaycie Walker has ended on a high note with a national honor and even more softball in her future.
Walker, an outfielder for Auburn University-Montgomery, was recently named to the 2020 CoSIDA Division II Academic All-American second team for her performance on the field and in the classroom.
“Honestly when I first found out I was kind of shocked, but I felt very honored to be chosen as an academic All-American, which sometimes I think is even more important than the All-American athletically,” Walker said.
She’s also decided to take advantage of an NCAA decision which will allow players in spring sports from this past season an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 causing an early shutdown of the various seasons.
“Softball has always been a huge part of my life,” Walker said. “The day that we were told we held an extra year of eligibility, my coach called me and our athletic director called me to explain everything.
“I knew right then it was just meant for me to come back. It was pretty much an easy decision.”
Walker was hitting for a .475 average with four home runs and 18 RBIs before the season came to an abrupt halt after 22 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. AUM finished the slate at 17-5.
She ranked second in the Gulf South Conference in average and slugging percentage (.900) and led the league in on-base percentage (.569).
Walker also posted a 3.85 GPA in her Kinesiology major while having to finish the spring semester at home taking online courses.
“It wasn’t easy because I was finishing the last classes of my major, so they were very tough,” Walker said. “Not being able to be in the classroom and having to kind of figure everything out online by yourself and just kind of learn through PowerPoint of your teachers – like giving examples and stuff – was really, really tough.
“My original plan was to finish my last two classes this summer, but since the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility, I spread my classes out to be able to play next spring. I got accepted into (physical therapy) school at South Alabama and I was supposed to start in the fall, but I put that on hold to play another year. So I will now be graduating next spring instead of this summer.”
Walker hit for a career .356 average and slugged 27 home runs in four years at AUM. In May, she was named to the CoSIDA All-District team.
Before arriving at AUM, Walker was a three-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection, which included being named Player of the Year as a sophomore. She was a four-time Alabama Sports Writers Association All-State selection.
Walker is thankful for another chance to play the game she loves.
“I had actually been hurt part of the year,” Walker said. “I had pulled a hamstring in our first conference series of the year. I had been playing, but not at 100 percent.
“So I was already upset that the senior season wasn’t going exactly how I had planned. When they gave us the opportunity to come back, it was kind of like it was meant to be, you know?”
