Former Providence Christian golfer Thomas Ponder, a freshman at the University of Alabama, finished among the Top 20 in his first college tournament this past weekend.
Ponder tied for 18th overall in the Carpet Capital Collegiate in Dalton, Ga., as Alabama, ranked No. 21, tied for fifth overall in the three-day tournament which involved 15 teams.
Ponder finished at 4-overall par 220 with rounds of 73, 72 and 75 on the par 72 course.
Georgia Tech won the tournament.
