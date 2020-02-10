Former Providence Christian pitcher David Warren threw a perfect game for Pensacola State on Saturday during a 9-0 win over Bryant & Stratton (Va.) College.
Warren, a freshman, went the distance in the seven-inning game. He struck out four in not allowing a hit or walk in facing the 21 batters. It marked his first college victory.
Warren didn’t get a decision in his first start on Feb. 1, a 6-3 loss by Pensacola State to South Florida State College. In that game, Warren allowed just two hits and one run in six innings before being relieved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.