David Warren is a former Providence Christian standout now at Pensacola State.

 Eagle File

Former Providence Christian pitcher David Warren threw a perfect game for Pensacola State on Saturday during a 9-0 win over Bryant & Stratton (Va.) College.

Warren, a freshman, went the distance in the seven-inning game. He struck out four in not allowing a hit or walk in facing the 21 batters. It marked his first college victory.

Warren didn’t get a decision in his first start on Feb. 1, a 6-3 loss by Pensacola State to South Florida State College. In that game, Warren allowed just two hits and one run in six innings before being relieved.

