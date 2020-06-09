After two years at Wallace College of Selma, former Rehobeth baseball player Sam Mounce wanted to keep pitching and hitting on the college level.
Stillman College, a NAIA program in Tuscaloosa, provided him that opportunity.
The 2018 Rehobeth graduate signed to play with Stillman on Friday over interest from some other schools. However, most of those programs, Mounce said, wanted him for his bat and his defense, but not his pitching.
Stillman coach Terrance Whittle offered both, a major drawing card for Mounce in signing with the Tigers. In addition to pitching, Mounce is a middle infielder who can also play third base.
“The coach gave me an opportunity to play in the infield and to pitch,” Mounce said. “It is private college up there and it has got what I want to do (academically in nursing). It just felt right.”
Because of the NCAA allowing players an extra of eligibility because of the coronavirus cancelling most of this season, Mounce will have three years of eligibility left in his college career.
Mounce said the opportunity to keep playing in college was important to him.
“First, I want to thank God for another opportunity to keep playing,” Mounce said. “Second, I want to thank the past coaches that coached me in high school and these past two college years and also to my dad for pushing me.”
Stillman’s Whittle got the chance to see Mounce pitch on Feb. 4 when the Tigers junior varsity team played at Wallace of Selma on Feb. 4. The future Tiger signee shined.
“I pitched two innings and struck out five of the six batters,” Mounce said. “He was on me after that.”
After the game, Whittle also got some other info that made Mounce a valuable commodity.
“I told him after the game that I was a switch hitter and it did seem he was interested in that,” Mounce said.
Mounce will be joined at the Tuscaloosa school by Patriot teammate and friend Lee Nuspi.
“He was one of my good friends,” Mounce said. “He is a PO (pitcher only) from last year and he is from Tuscaloosa, so he was telling me all the ins and outs of it and where to go and stay. I have already found a place to live up there because of that. He was one of (the factors) in the decision too.”
While he didn’t receive many offers overall, Mounce felt the early shutdown of the season by the coronavirus likely prevented more. An early commitment to Stillman also contributed.
“I told the people that were looking at me that I would sign with Stillman, so they backed off,” Mounce said.
He was having a strong season in February and early March before Wallace of Selma’s season before the coronavirus halted play.
In just 12 games, Mounce had a .345 batting average along with a team-high five doubles and 11 runs batted in. His offensive success was jump-started by a solid performance in an 11-1 win over Marion Military Institute on Feb. 4, the Patriots’ eighth game of the season of an eventual 20-game slate.
“My freshman year, I started off slow then kind of picked it up. This past sophomore year, I started off hot,” Mounce said of his offense. “We played MMI at home and I went 3-for-4 with three doubles and that is when it picked up.”
The three doubles helped him drive in five runs during the win.
On the mound, Mounce was a relief pitcher for the Patriots. He appeared in just two games this season, but struck out seven over six shutout innings and allowed just one hit.
“I am like a set-up guy,” Mounce said. “I don’t throw super hard, but I throw it hard enough to pitch. My best pitches are change-ups and curveballs.”
Whittle indicated Mounce would have a shot at playing next season.
“The coach wants me to focus more on the pitching as he likes me as a reliever, but he is also giving me an opportunity to play the field too because some of their middle infielders have graduated,” Mounce said. “I might be able to start depending on my performance in the fall.”
