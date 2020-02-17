BIRMINGHAM – For throwing two complete game shutouts at the Scrap Yard College Softball Classic, junior Amy Woodham has been named Conference USA Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Woodham was 2-0 in the circle for the Blazers with a 6-0 blanking of South Dakota State, and an impressive two-hit shutout against McNeese State in a 2-0 victory.

The Slocomb native appeared in three games total last week, throwing 15.0 total innings and allowing just 10 hits, zero runs and struck out 12 batters.

Woodham is off to a tremendous start in her first year for the Blazers. In six appearances, she owns a 3-1 overall record and leads the team in ERA (0.70), strikeouts (24) and innings pitched (30.0).

