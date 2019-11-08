Stephen Franken of Raleigh, NC., finished atop the leaderboard as the Korn Ferry Qualifying-School golf tournament came to a close on Friday at Highland Oaks in Dothan.
Franken finished at 16-under-par 272 (68-68-68-68) for the four-round tourney, which was part of second stage Q-School.
The top 20 from the 74-field tournament advanced to the third and final stage in December for a chance to earn exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the upcoming season.
Michael Schoolcraft of Denver came in at 273, followed by Danny Walker of Bradenton, Fla., at 276. Taylor Dickson of Gastonia, N.C., and Philip Knowles of Jacksonville, Fla., finished at 278, while James Nicholas of Scarsdale, N.Y., finished at 279 and Jacob Bergeron of Slidell, La., at 280.
The low score of the final round came from Charlie Holland of Dallas with a 6-under 66 to finish tie six others as the final golfers to make the cut at 284 for the tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.