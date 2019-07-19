Down 7-6 to Enterprise going to the top of the final inning, Taylor Gover stepped up to the plate after Jonny Robinson doubled to the center-field fence to lead off the inning for the Wiregrass Cardinals 17U team.
“I told him if he (infielder) was back, to drag bunt if he felt comfortable doing it, because he had not done well with the stick earlier in the game,” Cardinals coach Dr. Michael Precise said.
Gover had something else in mind.
“He told me to go up there to drag bunt, but I had a buddy of mine say, ‘When is the last time you hit a walk-off?’” Gover said. “So I wanted to show him. It was a fastball right down the middle.”
Gover got all of it, depositing the ball over the left-field fence and giving the Cardinals an 8-7 lead and eventual 9-7 victory in the first game of pool play for both teams in the AAU National Championship 16-17U tournament at Pitman Field on Friday.
After Gover’s blast, Jacari Richardson reached on an infield hit and Luke Ingram singled. Two batters later, Brady Hamrac hit a fly to right field that was misplayed to give the Cardinals an insurance run.
Wiregrass led 5-0 after two innings, but some sloppy defensive play and timely hits by Enterprise turned the game around.
“We were up tight a little bit, that’s all,” Precise said. “I was up tight, they were up tight. That’s what starts it is when the coach gets up tight.
“But when the game was on the line – when it finally got down to it – the boys buckled down and started playing some pretty good ball.”
Gover, who started at shortstop, moved to the mound in relief of starting pitcher Landon Johnson to begin the bottom of the seventh. He recorded an out before getting into a jam.
Parker Sessions walked, Dylan Gilbert singled to right field and Payton Easterling walked to load the bases with one out.
However, Gover responded by getting a strikeout and then a groundout to the first baseman to end the game.
“I was just a little rusty, I guess,” Gover said. “I wanted to make it a little more interesting, you know? But I’m just glad I got out of it. I just had to settle down.”
The Cardinals, whoh have won four straight AAU national titles in the 16-17U division, got off to a strong start with five runs in the second. An infield single by Richardson with the bases loaded brought in the first run of the game. Ingram followed with a single and the ball got past the outfielder, allowing three runs to score for a 4-0 lead. An infield hit off the bat of Robinson plated Ingram for the early 5-0 advantage.
Enterprise got right back in the game in the bottom half of the second when the Cardinals got sloppy in the infield. Easterling singled to lead off and then advanced to third on a single to right field by Logan Fleming. After the first out was recorded, Fleming stole second and Easterling came in to score on the throw trying to get Fleming.
Marx Copeland then singled to move Fleming to third. The second run for Enterprise scored when the catcher threw past third trying to get Fleming, who had come down the line following a wild pitch. Copeland also scored on a wild pitch two batters later to make it 5-3 before Johnson got a strikeout to end the inning.
Enterprise pulled within 5-4 in the third when Javon Christian, who reached on an error and advanced to third on a ground out, scored on another ground out off the bat of Sessions.
The Cardinals made it 6-4 when Robinson doubled to deep left-center field to bring in Daylon Richard, who had reached on an infield hit.
But Enterprise came back with three runs – all with two outs – in the bottom of the fifth to lead 7-6. Christian walked to start the rally and then Dalrymple doubled him in. Sessions followed with a double to score Dalrymple to tie it and Gilbert singled in Sessions for the go-ahead run to make it 7-6 before the Cardinals rallied to win it two innings later.
Wiregrass Cardinals 15U 9, Dothan Dragons 14U 3: Earlier on Friday, the Cardinals 15U team, also competing in the 16-17U tournament, won its opener in pool play.
Hunter Whitman had two doubles and three RBIs for the Cardinals. Gage Rhodes tripled in a run, Slade Seaborn singled in a run and Jackson Stewart drove in a run with a squeeze bunt. Cason Eubanks doubled and Allen Jones singled in the game.
In other 16-17U games Friday, Ozark defeated Orlando 9-0, the Dothan Dragons 16U defeated Orlando 11-4, and Ozark and the Dragons 16U tied 4-4 due to rain.
In the 18-19U tourney at Eagle Stadium, the LB Warriors defeated the Wiregrass Cardinals 10-1, the LB Warriors defeated the North Florida Black Sox Gray 13-3, and the Black Sox Gray defeated Orlando 8-0.
Pool play continues Saturday in both the 16-17U and 18-19U divisions.
Saturday’s schedule for 16-17U at Eagle Stadium in Ozark: 8 a.m. Ozark 17U vs. Wiregrass Cardinals 17U; 10:15 a.m. Ozark 15U vs. Wiregrass Cardinals 17U; 12:30 p.m. Dothan Dragons 14U vs. Enterprise; 2:45 p.m. Dothan Dragons 16U vs. GATA Wolfpack; 5 p.m. Orlando vs. Wiregrass Cardinals 15U.
Saturday’s schedule for the 18-19U at Northcutt Field in Dothan: 8 a.m. Wiregrass Cardinals vs. Orlando; 10:15 a.m. North Florida Black Sox White vs. LB Warriors; 12:30 p.m. Wiregrass Cardinals vs. North Florida Black Sox Gray; 2:45 p.m. North Florida Black Sox White vs. Wiregrass Cardinals.
