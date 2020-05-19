For a college golfer like Hal Dove who aspires to one day be on the pro circuit, the Dothan Pro-Am Classic on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour this week at the Dothan Country Club is the prefect test to see where he stacks up.
“It’s kind of good to be able to evaluate myself with these guys, because I could be in this position in the next four or five years,” Dove said.
The Houston Academy product was a redshirt freshman this year on the Auburn University golf team and is itching to play a competitive tournament. The Dothan Pro-Am provides such an opportunity for amateurs and professionals alike.
The field of 30-plus golfers includes professionals with PGA Tour, Champions Tour and Korn Ferry Tour experience, mixed in with a handful of amateurs such as Dove. The three-day tournament begins Wednesday afternoon and concludes on Friday.
“We all love to compete, whether you’re a professional playing out here or the amateurs who are here now,” Dove said. “Just kind of knock the competitive rust off and really get back in that competition feeling. We all miss that feeling and are hoping to get that back.”
The golf world has been shut down due to COVID-19, but the pro tours are nearing a restart. The PGA and Korn Ferry tours are scheduled to resume on June 11, while the Champions Tour is scheduled for a re-start in late July.
Mini-tours such as the Emerald Coast Golf Tour, which holds tournaments in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, provides golfers of all levels a chance to refine their games.
For Dove, this week means a little extra.
Besides it being his home course, Dove’s top junior golf tournament achievement came when he won the overall championship of the Press Thornton Future Masters in 2018. He failed to make the cut in his final Future Masters last summer and was emotional when his final putt dropped to signal the end of his junior golf career.
“It’s a little nostalgic for me being out here playing a tournament,” Dove said. “I thought my competitive days at the Country Club were over after this past June. I’m just happy to be out here for another three days of competition.”
It’s been a year of learning for Dove at Auburn during his redshirt season and he believes he’s a better golfer because of it.
“You really see how talented these guys are in the SEC and other big conferences,” Dove said. “Just learn how to manage the game a little better, I guess. I feel like I hit the ball as good as them and my short game is as good as them.
“I just have to learn how to put the scores together. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better at that from just being around them.”
Dove has also gotten stronger, which has aided his game.
“We had workouts at 6 a.m. three to four days a week no matter whether it was in-season or off-season,” Dove said. “There was some lifting, but a lot of flexibility and mobility to keep our bodies loose.
“I definitely have put on some weight and put on some strength and I’m consistently hitting the ball further than I used to. That will keep getting better and better once we get back to school and get back to our program.”
The clock was somewhat turned back when he returned home due to the coronavirus epidemic as universities shut down for the spring semester. It meant a shortened golf season as well.
“It feels like high school all over again,” Dove said. “I sleep in my own bed, I wake up and do school work and then I came out here and played golf.
“It really felt like I never went to college because I was doing the exact same thing I was doing at Houston Academy.”
He hopes some of that Future Masters magic of two years ago will return this week.
“It’s my first competitive tournament in five months, which is the longest streak I’ve ever had not playing competitive,” Dove said. “Whenever I get a chance to play in a tournament out here it’s special for me because I have those memories.
“I’ll take some of those vibes with me and hopefully remember what happened in the Future Masters a few years ago.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.