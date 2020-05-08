True to form, Aaron Cherry followed up the good news of being named one of 12 from throughout the country to the Bassmaster High School All-America Fishing Team this week by heading to a couple of lakes in north Alabama and wetting a hook.
“I came up and met a friend I plan on fishing with at Montevallo,” Cherry said on the drive home Friday. “We fished a little local tournament today (around Cullman) and caught like 12. We fished really good as a team. I think it’s going to be a fun year in Montevallo.”
Cherry has competed on the Headland Bass Team for the past six years and the senior has signed with the University of Montevallo to continue his scholastic and fishing career.
Last month, Cherry was named to the Bassmaster High School All-State team, which put him in contention for All-America honors.
“It was just a blessing to get All-State, then after that, it really felt like the last six years of hard work and dedication might finally pay off,” Cherry said.
According to a Bassmaster release, more than 300 applications nominating students in grades 10 through 12 from 33 states were considered. There were then 49 chosen as all-state anglers.
A panel of judges representing the fishing industry then reviewed tournament resumes, conservation efforts, community services activities and considered recommendations from coaches and school officials before choosing the All-America team.
The 12 winners were notified at the same time through a video conference on Wednesday morning that was intended as a surprise announcement.
“They called us and told us they were going to have a final round interview on Wednesday,” Cherry said.
But when he realized the 12 were all given the same password by email for the video conference, Cherry was pretty sure those 12 had already been selected.
"I was thinking to myself, ‘There is only one reason they would give everyone the same password, and that was to tell us that we all made it,’” Cherry said.
Sure enough, they received the news shortly after getting on the conference. Tucker Smith of Briarwood Christian was the only other fisherman from Alabama to be named All-America.
“Mom started crying right in front of me,” Cherry said. “I’ve been working towards this for six years. Out of the three years I’ve been applying for it, this is the first year I’ve even gotten past applying.
“One of the things I think really helped me out is I had a mentorship with a bass team up north. It was a bunch of seventh and eighth graders that I got to talk to a couple of times.
“I think that’s what really pushed through the All-America honors. It’s not just about fishing; it’s what you do outside of fishing to help the sport.”
Before the season was cut short due to COVID-19, Cherry and his fishing partner, sophomore Hudson Choquette, had won three straight tournaments to open the Alabama Bass High School Trail. They only fished three more tournaments before the season came to a halt.
“After the three wins, we kind of fell off a little bit, but we still finished pretty high in the rest of the tournaments,” Cherry said.
While there haven’t been any high school-sanctioned tournaments to fish in since the shutdown, it hasn’t kept Cherry off the waters. He’s already completed all of his school work at Headland High.
“We’ve been fishing a lot of local tournaments,” Cherry said. “We’ve really just been mainly fishing ever since we’ve gotten out of school.”
