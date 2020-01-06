The memory is still vivid.
As two Dothan golfers battled it out two years ago for the championship, Dr. Press Thornton Jr. stood on the balcony overlooking the 18th hole at the Dothan Country Club.
Thomas Ponder and Hal Dove were in a playoff for the ages in front of one of the biggest crowds ever to witness the Press Thornton Future Masters junior golf tournament.
As Thornton looked down on the course, he raised his arms high in the air and jokingly quipped, “I’m through,” as if implying the drama was more than he could handle.
Then he added, “Until next year.”
The president and general chairman of the annual event with the family name on it passed away on Monday at the age of 91. He loved golf and made a positive impact on thousands of youngsters.
Dove won in a thrilling finish against Ponder during that 2018 tournament. Both now are freshman college golfers – Dove at Auburn and Ponder at Alabama.
“We both were really close to Dr. Thornton,” Dove said. “I mean, we knew how much that meant to him and we talked to him about that afterwards.”
Yet Dove’s fondest memory came after one of his most disappointing rounds. The defending champion didn’t make the cut in his final Future Masters last summer after shooting a 9-over par in the second round.
As Dove walked off the 18th green, Thornton was there to comfort him.
“I was pretty emotional and I can remember Dr. Thornton coming up and just hugging me and telling me, ‘I love you.’ And I said, ‘I know, Doc. I love you too,’” Dove said.
“I’ll remember that moment the rest of my life, even more than winning. That was probably my most prized memory of the Future Masters. That was one of the last times I actually saw him before I moved off to school.
“For a kid from Dothan, he was about as special of a person as I ever knew – especially being a young golfer.”
The tournament, now 70 years old, was started by Thornton’s father as a way to help promote junior golfers in Dothan. It now serves as a springboard for players far and wide.
“Frankly this tournament kind of changed my life,” Dove said. “I mean, it’s kind of what got me to Auburn. It’s when the coaches first started watching me.”
For Ponder, who won the overall tournament in 2017 and also won the 10-under division in 2011, the Future Masters is a primary reason he got interested in the sport. He has even given his time as a caddie for the 10-under players in the tournament.
“Obviously it jump-started my career,” Ponder said. “It really means a lot for their family to put it on. It was always a friendly atmosphere and it always gave people a chance to play and show themselves on a stage like that.”
Ponder also became close to Thornton throughout the years and appreciated his easy-going nature that kept the game fun.
“He was always cracking a joke or something at me,” Ponder said. “He was such a great guy and gentleman and always a fun guy to be around.
“He made a difference in a lot of people’s junior golf careers and he’ll be remembered.”
Thornton took thousands of photos with players over the years – always trying to make each one of them feel special. He would smile and give a thumbs up sign while putting his arm around the player.
During the press conference each year to publicize the tournament, Thornton would normally say a few words from the heart and conclude with a quick, “Bye.”
Goodbye Dr. Thornton. I hope your first shot in heaven is a hole-in-one.
