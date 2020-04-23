There was that memorable night in 2006 when Michael Scott rushed in from the right side to block an extra point and give Geneva a three-overtime 44-43 win over Pike County, the only game the Bulldogs would lose that season on the way to a Class 3A state championship.
“We get a timeout and Donnie Smith, who was our defensive coordinator at the time, called a block from Michael’s side because he was just so fast,” said William Moguel, who was an assistant football coach at Geneva at the time and now head basketball coach at Elba.
“Michael just kind of looked at me. He was tired as he could be, but he looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to get it.’ Lo and behold he got a great jump on it and went in there and blocked it and we won the ballgame.”
There was that time in Michael Crews’ classroom when Scott gobbled up 26 pieces of pizza.
“We had a pizza day and I had ordered pizza and we had a competition to see who could eat the most,” Crews said. “We had a girl that ate 16 (pieces). Michael said, ‘I can beat that by at least 10.’ And he did. He ate 26 pieces. It was unreal.”
You see, Michael Scott never backed down from a challenge.
Affectionately known around Geneva as “Mike-Mike,” he was a tremendous athlete in both football and basketball. He excelled in the classroom and was president of the student council his senior year.
As word began spreading that Scott passed earlier this week in Atlanta following complications from liver and kidney transplants, among the first things people brought up was his infectious smile.
“When you think of Michael Scott, you think about the smile and the big heart,” Crews said. “He loved people and was always encouraging people. He had great leadership ability.”
Crews was in his first year as head basketball coach at Geneva during the 2003-2004 season when Scott was a freshman. It became obvious early on that Scott was something special.
“He was going to be the first one in the gym, the last one to leave,” Crews said. “He wanted to win and he was going to do whatever it took to win.
“If he didn’t win, he would stay in the gym to work on his game until I would run him out.”
As a senior running back and linebacker, Scott was a Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection and a finalist for the Class 3A Player of the Year award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association after helping the Panthers to the third round of the state playoffs.
He signed a college scholarship to play football at Wofford (S.C.) College and had a solid career as a fullback there.
As a high school basketball player, Scott was named All-WAC and was unstoppable at times. Crews said opposing coaches often put the box-and-one defense on Scott, but to no avail. Scott would find a way to score.
Scott had juvenile arthritis, but his body was like one chiseled in stone.
“He was built like a brick wall,” Moguel said. “You would think that he was in the weight room 23 hours a day by the way he looked. He would get tired easily, but he would always push himself.”
Crews recalls a story another coach told him.
“They were playing a spring jamboree against Dothan in 2006 and Michael came out in his football pants with no shirt on,” Crews said. “He walked out on the field and the Dothan coaches kind of looked at him and didn’t say a word.
“Geneva beat them 21-14 in that jamboree, and after the game, one of those Dothan coaches said, ‘I knew we were in trouble when that Hulk got on the field.’ He was just ripped, you know?”
Crews had lost touch with Scott, but it didn’t soften the hurt when he learned of his death.
“It crushed me the other day,” Crews said. “The bad thing is you lose touch with kids. You follow them the best you can with Facebook and this, that and the other, but I haven’t seen him in 10 years, probably.
“But as soon as I got the news, every story – it all comes back to you.”
And Michael Scott’s story is one worth remembering.
