It’s funny the bits and pieces that go through my mind when recalling the first Atlanta Braves baseball game I attended back in late 1960-something.
I had spent the night at my grandparents’ house – a regular Saturday night occurrence – and remember the excitement of waking up extra early for the trip from Gadsden to Atlanta.
If I recall correctly, my daddy was treating my grandfather to the game as a birthday present. I must have been 6 or so at the time.
Back then, it was extremely rare to see Major League Baseball on TV other than a weekly national telecast, thus my introduction to the Braves – baseball in general – was through the sounds of the radio.
My grandfather regularly listened to either the Braves, or sometimes St. Louis Cardinals, and I’d often lay there a while with him to take in the game as well.
On that Sunday morning in May – at least I figure it was May since that was the month of his birthday – we headed out early for Atlanta.
We arrived before the gates opened and made our way to the ticket booth to purchase the tickets. I marveled at the surroundings of the circular Atlanta Stadium and eagerly awaited the chance to enter.
Once inside as we walked around the concourse to our seat destination, getting a peek through one of the aisle openings gave me my first view of the wonderful baseball field where my favorite team played baseball. Everything seemed so vibrant and colorful.
We had good seats on the first base line, about halfway up in the field level section. When the first few players came out to throw during warmups, I was mesmerized by the color of the uniforms and to actually be sitting there watching players I had only viewed on TV a few times, or either seen their images on baseball cards.
It was a doubleheader between the Braves and the San Francisco Giants. Two games for the price of one. The Johnson family has always loved a bargain.
I remember my father pointing out the Giants’ Willie Mays and telling me how good of a player he was. Mays would hit a home run that day to deep center field.
Of course Hank Aaron was the star for the Braves, but I was just as interested in Milt Pappas, Bob Tillman, Mike Lum and Sonny Jackson – marginal players but heroes to me just the same.
It was one of those scorching Georgia afternoons – the sun beating down on us for hours. I ate my first Chick-fil-A, or as daddy called it “Chickafilla” sandwich, and washed it down with a tall paper container filled with lemonade and quickly melting ice.
I remember getting a cup of ice cream. It felt just as good placing the little carton on my sunburned legs as it did going down into my stomach as I consumed it.
I don’t remember much about the game except the Giants won. I do remember we went back into the concourse after Game 1 to get a souvenir and were trying to decide if it was worth sticking around for the second game because it was so hot.
We did go back in to watch more, but I have no idea which team came out on the winning end of Game 2, or even if we stayed for the duration.
The only thing I remember about the trip home was stopping in small-town Georgia for a hamburger and chocolate shake at a mom and pop stand just off the road.
That day would be my first real introduction to Braves baseball and I’ve been a follower ever since. Countless nights I would settle in next to the small radio on my bedside table and listen to the descriptions of the games. There is just something special about baseball on the radio.
As cable television emerged and when the Braves were eventually shown almost nightly, I was right there with them, through thick and thin.
We would make that trek back over to Atlanta about once a year during baseball season, almost always on a Sunday afternoon and almost always for a doubleheader. As I got into my teen years, the trips became more frequent with high school friends.
This past week I found myself tuning in to the replays being shown of the 1995 Worlds Series between the Braves and the Cleveland Indians.
It was fun to relive my team winning its only World Series title thus far, and it was fun to see old Atlanta Stadium – later renamed Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium – again.
It helped fill the void of missing baseball this time of year. I yearn for it to return.
Until it does, I’ll just reflect back.
Good memories indeed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.