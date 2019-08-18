As a selected voter for the Associated Press Top 25 football rankings this season, filling out the preseason form was pretty much a crapshoot.
Some teams were easy choices, others not so much.
But as duty calls – by looking over last year’s records, this year’s rosters and upcoming schedules of teams – the picks were submitted several weeks ago for better or for worse.
The AP Top 25 preseason rankings are scheduled to be released Monday at 11 a.m. for all to see. Here’s a peek at my choices with reasons included.
The top five: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma in that order.
Clemson gets the No. 1 nod by the way things ended the last time the Tigers were on the football field. With Trevor Lawrence returning at quarterback, Justyn Ross at receiver and a bunch of other talented players, Clemson deserves the top ranking going into the season.
Alabama certainly could be a pick for the No. 1 spot as well – but again, the way things ended the last time the team was on the field makes it easy to put Clemson on the top spot with Alabama having to earn its way back there.
I’ve got a feeling Georgia could push both of them, Ohio State has the luxury of an easy schedule and Oklahoma could be mighty potent offensively with Jalen Hurts running the show at quarterback.
The next five: Michigan, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida.
I’m thinking this will be the season Jim Harbaugh’s bunch at Michigan breaks through and becomes a true national title contender. LSU has tons of talent, especially defensively, and an experienced quarterback in Joe Burrow.
Call me crazy, but I believe Texas is about to become a power again. Right behind the Longhorns is state enemy Texas A&M. Jimbo Fisher is about to build something special in Aggieland. Florida perhaps gets a higher ranking than deserved, but here’s believing Dan Mullen is going to have the offense wheeling and dealing this year.
11 through 15: Oregon, Auburn, Utah, Washington and Notre Dame.
Oregon and Auburn, or Auburn and Oregon? Based on the returning starters back for Oregon and a brand new quarterback for Auburn, the Ducks get the slight nod over the Tigers in the rankings. Of course, this will all be settled during the opener when the two square off.
Utah is very talented and plays in a conference it can dominate. Fellow Pac 12 member Washington is a notch behind. Notre Dame is penciled in at No. 15 after winning 22 games in the past two years.
Final Top 20: Penn State, Army, Wisconsin, Washington State and Mississippi State.
The Nittany Lions have a bunch of question marks, but the schedule is light until late in the season. Kelvin Hopkins Jr. leads a really good Army offense, Wisconsin has super running back Jonathan Taylor, anything is possible with Mike Leach leading Washington State and Mississippi State has enough talent to make a push.
Wrapping up: Michigan State, Iowa, Syracuse, Iowa State and UCF.
The toughest picks are on the back end of the rankings.
The Spartans and Hawkeyes both should be very good defensively. Syracuse finished strong last year at 10-3, Iowa State should put up big numbers offensively and as for UCF – well UCF deserves to be in the rankings simply because of what’s been accomplished in recent years.
