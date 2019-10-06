The most significant news of the Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Sunday is Ohio State moving into a third- place tie with Georgia.
The Buckeyes put on another impressive show by winning 34-10 over Michigan State in their biggest test of the year thus far, while Georgia got off the deck after a slow start to put Tennessee away.
Florida moved to No. 7 in the rankings after the big home win against Auburn, which stayed in the Top 15 at No. 12.
My Top 5: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. While the AP poll has LSU right above Oklahoma, I kept the Sooners in the No. 5 slot in my selections submitted Sunday morning.
Rounding out Top 10: LSU, Florida, Wisconsin, Penn State and Notre Dame. The big showdown this weekend will be Florida visiting LSU. I wasn’t sold on the Gators until they got the win over Auburn on Saturday. We’ll really see what they’re made of when they visit Baton Rouge. I moved Penn State ahead of Notre Dame this week. I’ve really been impressed with what the Nittany Lions are doing. Wisconsin continues to impress as well.
The next 5: Auburn, Texas, Oregon, Boise State and Michigan. The AP has Texas above Auburn, but despite the loss to Florida, I still believe what Auburn has accomplished to this point deserves a spot above the Longhorns.
Just behind: Utah, Iowa, Arizona State, Virginia and Baylor, which makes it into my rankings with a nice win over Kansas State.
The final 5: Wake Forest, Memphis, SMU, Appalachian State and Cincinnati. Four of the five make their first appearance in my Top 25 list – App State being the lone holdover from the past couple of weeks.
In and out: I brought in Baylor, Wake Forest, Memphis, SMU and Cincinnati. I dropped out Washington, Oklahoma State, UCF, California and Michigan State.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Florida, Wisconsin, Penn State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Texas, Oregon, Boise State, Michigan, Utah, Iowa, Arizona State, Virginia, Baylor, Wake Forest, Memphis, SMU, App State and Cincinnati.
AP Top 25: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, Auburn, Oregon, Boise State, Utah, Michigan, Iowa, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Virginia, SMU, Baylor, Memphis, Texas A&M and Cincinnati.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.