There wasn’t much shaking in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 football rankings released Sunday afternoon.
All of that will likely change this coming weekend following the result of the highly-anticipated showdown between AP No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
As for this week, there was no movement in the Top 5 after four of those teams had bye weeks.
My Top 5: Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Penn State. No need to change anything since Clemson was the only one of the five playing on Saturday, and that resulted in a predictable smashing against lightweight Wofford. Should Alabama beat LSU on Saturday, it will remain No. 1 in my rankings. Should LSU win, I would most likely jump LSU over Ohio State and Alabama into the top spot. We shall see.
Rounding out Top 10: Oregon, Georgia, Utah, Baylor and Florida. The Ducks haven’t lost since their opener against Auburn and I believe deserve to be a notch ahead of Georgia, despite the Bulldogs’ win over previously No. 6 Florida. Georgia’s home loss to South Carolina several weeks back keeps the Bulldogs below Oregon right now in my book.
The next 5: Auburn, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin. I wrestled with whether to keep Auburn in place at No. 11 following a closer-than-expected win over Ole Miss or move the Tigers back a spot behind Oklahoma. I kept Auburn the same after considering its two losses came at LSU and Florida coupled with the quality win over Oregon. Oklahoma’s last outing was the upset loss to Kansas State and the Sooners were off this past week, so moving the Sooners ahead of an Auburn team that won really didn’t make much sense.
Just behind: Iowa, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Memphis and Kansas State. Memphis jumps into my Top 20 after winning against previously unbeaten SMU.
The final 5: Wake Forest, SMU, Boise State, San Diego State and Navy. The Midshipmen, now 7-1, work their way into the final slot. Navy’s lone loss was to Memphis.
In and out: I dropped Appalachian State, No. 19 last week, following a surprising 24-21 home loss to Georgia Southern. I brought in Navy.
Jon’s Top 25: Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Clemson, Penn State, Oregon, Georgia, Utah, Baylor, Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Memphis, Kansas State, Wake Forest, SMU, Boise State, San Diego State and Navy.
AP Top 25: LSU, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State, Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor, Auburn, Minnesota, Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Iowa, Memphis, Kansas State, Boise State, Wake Forest, SMU, San Diego State and Navy.
