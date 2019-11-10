Alabama remains in the Top 5 at No. 4 in the Associated Press rankings released Sunday despite losing to No. 1-ranked LSU on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Ohio State is now just behind LSU, moving up from its No. 3 position of last week, while Clemson remains in the fourth slot.
Georgia, following a 27-0 thumping of Missouri, has moved into the No. 5 spot with a visit to No. 13-ranked Auburn coming up on Saturday.
My Top 5: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama and Georgia. My choices submitted on Sunday match up exactly with this week’s AP Top 5. I had Ohio State in the No. 2 slot a week ago and LSU at No. 3, so I jumped the Bengal Tigers into the top spot after the win over Alabama, my previous No. 1. With Penn State losing to Minnesota, I penciled Georgia in at No. 5.
Rounding out Top 10: Oregon, Utah, Baylor, Florida and Minnesota, which is a few slots better at No. 7 in the AP poll following its impressive win over Penn State. While I still have Florida in the Top 10, the AP poll lists the Gators at No. 11 now, just below Oklahoma.
The next five: Penn State, Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan and Cincinnati. I’m just not sold on Oklahoma being a Top 10 team after it escaped with a 42-41 win over Iowa State on Saturday. The Sooners’ loss to Kansas State several weeks back still bothers me.
Just behind: Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Memphis, SMU and Iowa. Notre Dame put a 38-7 whipping on Duke, while Wisconsin got a nice 24-22 win over Iowa.
The final 5: Texas, Boise State, Appalachian State, Navy and Indiana. App State, a week after losing to Georgia Southern, got off the deck to beat South Carolina and return into my Top 25.
In and out: I dropped Kansas State, Wake Forest and San Diego State following losses and brought back in Texas and App State, while including Indiana for the first time this season.
Jon’s Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Utah, Baylor, Florida, Minnesota, Penn State, Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Memphis, SMU, Iowa, Texas, Boise State, Appalachian State, Navy and Indiana.
AP Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Minnesota, Utah, Penn State, Oklahoma, Florida, Baylor, Auburn, Michigan, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Memphis, Boise State, SMU, Navy, Texas, Iowa, Indiana and Oklahoma State.
