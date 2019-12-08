LSU was the biggest winner on Saturday night and Sunday morning as the Bengal Tigers jumped over Ohio State into the No. 1 slot in the College Football Playoff rankings following its decisive win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
In no surprise, Ohio State was just behind at No. 2 following its win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game, followed by ACC champion Clemson at No. 3 and Big 12 champ Oklahoma at No. 4
The Associated Press Top 25 rankings released Sunday morning before the CFP pairings were announced were exactly the same for the Top 4: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. LSU had been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll since its win over Alabama on Nov. 9.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are now set for Dec. 28 with LSU taking on Oklahoma in Atlanta with a 3 p.m. kickoff, while Ohio State will meet Clemson in Glendale, Ariz., with a 7 p.m. start.
Georgia took the No. 5 spot in the AP poll and will play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Florida, ranked sixth, will play Virginia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.
Alabama and Auburn tied for the No. 9 spot in the AP rankings. The Crimson Tide will play Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day, and the Tigers will play Minnesota in the Outback Bowl on the same day. Both games are set to kickoff at noon.
My Top 5: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia. I had a hard time deciding whether to rank Georgia that high after the beat down suffered at the hands of LSU, but here’s believing the Bengal Tigers are just that good.
Rounding out Top 10: Florida, Baylor, Auburn, Alabama, Wisconsin. The tough call here was whether to rank Baylor ahead of Auburn, Alabama and Wisconsin – but with the Bears only two losses coming to Oklahoma, a team they certainly had a chance to beat in both games, I’m giving Baylor the benefit of the doubt.
The next 5: Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Memphis, Utah. The Utes took the biggest tumble – from No. 5 to No. 15 in my rankings – after being dominated by Oregon on Friday night.
Just behind: Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Boise State, Appalachian State. I definitely believe App State is deserving of a Top 20 ranking. The majority of the AP voters agreed.
The final 5: Cincinnati, Navy, SMU, Southern Cal and Air Force. I dropped Virginia after its embarrassing loss to Clemson.
In and out: I brought in Southern Cal and cut Virginia.
Jon’s Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Baylor, Auburn, Alabama, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Penn State, Oregon, Memphis, Utah, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Boise State, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Navy, SMU, Southern Cal, Air Force.
AP Top 25: LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Baylor, Alabama and Auburn (tie for 9th), Wisconsin, Utah, Penn State, Notre Dame, Memphis, Minnesota, Michigan, Boise State, Iowa, Appalachian State, Navy, Southern Cal, Cincinnati, Air Force, Oklahoma State.
