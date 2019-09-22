The fourth full week of college football certainly proved to be the most interesting and challenging in submitting a ballot for the Associated Press Top 25 football rankings.
The zaniest game ended around 1:30 Sunday morning when Washington State, ranked No. 17 in my selections last week and No. 19 in the AP poll, lost a huge lead and eventually the game to UCLA by the tune of 67-63.
Here’s a look at how I voted on Sunday.
My Top 10: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma remain in that order for me.
Rounding out Top 10: LSU, Auburn, Wisconsin, Florida, Notre Dame. Auburn showed it definitely belongs in the Top 10 with the win at Texas A&M. Notre Dame proved it as well in my eyes by giving Georgia all it could handle. How about Wisconsin trashing Michigan? The Badgers are for real.
The next five: Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Iowa and California. A nice win for Texas over Oklahoma State keeps the Longhorns knocking on the door of the Top 10. California held on to win at Ole Miss in what was a controversial ending, but beating Washington several weeks back was legit.
Just behind: Boise State, Washington, Virginia, Michigan, USC. Michigan gets a pass this week to stay in the Top 20 with the thought that Wisconsin is actually as good as it showed. You can take these five teams, shake them up in a sack and see how they sort out. Not a lot of difference between any of them.
The final five: Here’s where it gets really tough. Utah, which dropped from the Top 10 after losing to USC, followed by Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UCF and Appalachian State, which got a nice win over North Carolina.
In and out: I dropped Texas A&M, Washington State, Arizona State and Army. I brought back in Washington and added Kansas State, USC and App State.
Jon’s Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Auburn, Wisconsin, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Iowa, California, Boise State, Washington, Virginia, Michigan, USC, Utah, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UCF, App State.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Wisconsin, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, Penn State, Oregon, Iowa, California, Boise State, Washington, Virginia, Utah, Michigan, USC, UCF, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Michigan State.
