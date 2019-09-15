With no upsets on Saturday in the Top 25, it was rather easy to fill out my weekly ballot for the Associated Press college football rankings.
There will definitely be some movement next week as Georgia hosts Notre Dame, Michigan plays at Wisconsin and Auburn plays at Texas A&M as things start heating up.
But as for this week, it was pretty simple.
My Top 5: Nothing has changed for me in slots one through five since submitting my preseason poll – Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma remain there until any of those stumble. All continue to win in convincing fashion thus far.
Rounding out the Top 10: Florida stays in this group by a whisker after hanging on for a win when a late chip shot field goal attempt by Kentucky was off the mark. LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Utah and Florida in that order for me.
The next five: Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wisconsin. Penn State got a scare from Pitt, but that’s really not unusual. I still like Oregon to keep creeping back up after the season-opening loss to Auburn.
Just behind: Texas A&M, Washington State, Iowa, UCF and Arizona State. I’m starting to be a believer in UCF, who I moved up three slots, after it took down Stanford 45-27. Arizona State enters my rankings after upsetting Michigan State.
The final five: I went with Army, California, Boise State, Virginia and Oklahoma State. Virginia survived a scare from Florida State, so I’m keeping them in there at 3-0.
In and out: I dropped Michigan State and Maryland and brought in Arizona State, a winner over Michigan State, and Oklahoma State, which has scored 148 total points in three victories.
Jon’s Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Auburn, Utah, Florida, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Washington State, Iowa, UCF, Arizona State, Army, California, Boise State, Virginia, Oklahoma State.
AP Top 25: Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Utah, Michigan, Texas, Penn State, Wisconsin, UCF, Oregon, Texas A&M, Iowa, Washington State, Boise State, Virginia, Washington, California, Arizona State, TCU.
